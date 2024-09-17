Announced Friday, the merger will unite RE/MAX Key Properties and West + Main Homes Oregon. The new company will tout the RE/MAX name and resume operations with nearly 90 agents.

A pair of Oregon brokerages have merged and plan to continue operating under the RE/MAX banner, the companies announced on Friday.

Ryan Buccola

The merger involves RE/MAX Key Properties and West + Main Homes Oregon. The latter company will bring “nearly 30” agents to the lineup, according to a statement from the firms, and the total agent count will end up and almost 90. The merged companies will operate using the RE/MAX Key Properties brand.

Ryan Buccola, broker-owner of RE/MAX Key Properties, will continue in that same role. In a statement, he said that he is “excited to welcome our newest agents into the mix and expand our RE/MAX family.”

The merger comes as companies across the industry compete intensely for top talent. Though competition has always been fierce in the real estate industry, a slower market over the last several years — the result of fast-rising mortgage rates — has forced firms to become aggressive about finding people who have experience closing deals even in lean times.

Ryan Fisher

Prior to the merger West + Main Homes Oregon was an independent company. Greg Fisher served as the owner of the company, but at the merged entity will now assume the newly created role of head of technology. The statement notes that in addition to serving as a company owner, Fisher has prior experience working at Realtor.com parent Move, Inc., among other companies.

The statement adds that the two companies decided to merge in order to “leverage the power of the RE/MAX brand.”

“This move is a major upgrade of services and support,” Fisher said in the statement. “With RE/MAX Key Properties we gain local, full-time support staff, state-of-the-art office space, and strong culture. Our newly combined team will offer an even more impressive level of service to our clients.”

