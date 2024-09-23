Agently’s solution is business-growth minded, offering an array of features meant to support sales tactics, expertise development and long-term production layered over its brokerage partners’ established workflows.

JPAR has hired software company Agently to provide business support in the areas of onboarding, training and activities related to growth and day-to-day operations, Inman has learned.

The brokerage operates on a 100 percent commission model across 75 locations in 30 states, its website states. Agently will support each office in the company, which it states represents a total of 3,500 agents. The company emphasizes a top-down training and mentorship approach, meaning it relies on broker expertise and offices nimble enough to implement company-level best practices.

Agently’s solution is business-growth-minded, offering an array of features meant to support sales tactics, expertise development and long-term production layered over its brokerage partners’ established workflows, something co-founder and CEO Max Gerbenuk reiterated in the press release.

“Our platform is designed to optimize agent development and productivity, and we are confident this partnership will greatly benefit JPAR agents,” Grebenuk said.

The company emerged as one of the industry’s first large language models for listing marketing, back in 2021. It then pivoted — tech industry parlance for discovering a better way to make money — to offer a more well-rounded real estate offering that could be scaled to support enterprise operations. Reviewed by Inman in May of 2022, the new iteration of Agently was lauded for offering something that can help brokers help their agents, bucking software trends that focus on lead generation, social media content production or customer relationship management.

“It once focused solely on automating content for listing descriptions and promotion, but now has built on top of that automation a smart, insightful coaching system for new and evolving agents,” the review stated. “There’s no doubt this can also serve as a valuable brokerage tool rolled out for new hires to aid in recruiting and retention, something with which not enough brokers concern themselves.”

JPAR brokers will be able to white label an app to deploy Agently’s user experience, which is stated to be “post-NAR settlement adapted” with the ability to condense an office’s tech stack. The broad availability of too many systems can lead to adoption challenges and a lack of uniform production, among other internal complexities.

Agently will also provide JPAR with internal communications to reduce internal emails, gamification components and tools for monitoring agent performance, onboarding processes and implementing training initiatives.

The JPAR team said it was excited to see what Agently can do for its operation, which is owned by Utah’s Cairn Real Estate Holdings, run by CEO Rick Davidson.

“Agently’s technology offers our agents a powerful solution to increase productivity and focus on revenue-generating activities, helping them thrive in today’s competitive real estate landscape,” Davidson said in the release.

Cairn oversees a portfolio of real estate-related companies, including, brokerage and franchise operator JPAR Affiliated Network, JPAR – Real Estate, and Your Castle Real Estate, among others, according to the release. Davidson is a long-time veteran of the industry, having previously served in executive roles at Realogy and Century 21. Cairn Real Estate Holdings was created out of a partnership between Davidson and private equity firm Aperion Management and is focused on integrating services across the industry in order to create a seamless homebuying and selling experience for the consumer.

