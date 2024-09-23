The “Marketing Center” is designed to explain the appeal of pre-renovations to consumers using campaigns that include print and digital messaging as well as case studies from closed sales.

Pre-sale renovation company Revive has enhanced its product line with the release of “Marketing Center,” a new tool for creating supporting collateral and documentation on the value of pre-renovations, Inman has learned exclusively.

The new sales support product will be included in agent accounts at no extra cost and include brokerage branding and custom assets. Materials are available in the existing experience without an upgrade or change to account, ensuring the rollout is without hassle and fast to market.

“Whether an agent needs a social media post, an attachment for a marketing email, or a downloadable PDF for their website, every piece is automatically created for the agent, eliminating the need to invest time manually designing the marketing materials,” said Revive Chief Technology Officer Mansoor Bahramand, who led the project for the company.

Strategic pre-sale renovation is a new concept, existing in the market for only a few years. Revive is one of few players in the category, not counting actual contractors.

Agents have long suggested to sellers what kind of home improvements, staging or minor updates can make a home better appeal to the market, but with improved data analysis, creative financing options and software-backed efficiencies have elevated the practice into a proven marketing asset for sellers.

The “Marketing Center” is designed to better explain the topic to consumers using campaigns that include print, digital and case studies from closed sales. Personalization is automatic for the user, results are easily measured and all materials are compliant according to local and national real estate standards.

Revive also includes templates for email outreach, social media and listing presentations to achieve speed-to-lead mandates, essential for agents when pitching unique services. The company said it also plans to add video capabilities on future releases in the Marketing Center, as well as renovation progress tracking and enhanced social media sharing functions.

“The benefit of having an automated Marketing Center that generates personalized promotional content is that it frees up agents to focus on their business while giving them powerful marketing materials without the hassle,” Revive Chief Operating Officer Dalip Jaggi said in a statement. “We built this to be a true marketing engine for agents, making it easier for them to showcase the benefits of presale renovation and win more listings.”

This is the second update Revive has deployed this month. Earlier, it opened up its AI-supported Revive Vision to all users. The free product analyzes property photos to assess current values and renovation potential.

