When the news is gloomy and the crowd goes silent, Darryl Davis writes, the real estate professional who keeps reaching out is the one who gets heard.

Sharpest home price drop in nine years. If that headline made your stomach drop this week, you are not alone.

It is the kind of line that sends sellers into a spin and makes buyers wonder if they should wait it out. But here is something every great real estate professional learns sooner or later: a headline is a symptom, not a diagnosis.

The moment you stop reacting to the scary number and start reading the market’s full set of vital signs, the story changes completely, and it changes in your favor.

Yes, the headline is real. The Realtor.com May 2026 Monthly Housing Trends Report shows the median list price down 2.4 percent year over year to $429,500, the steepest decline since 2017. Taken by itself, that one reading sounds like a market in trouble. So do what any good professional does before declaring an emergency. Check the rest of the chart.

Start with price cuts. In a truly falling market, you would expect them to climb. Instead, the share of listings with a price reduction dropped to 17.5 percent from 19.1 percent a year ago. Sellers are not slashing in a panic. They are setting the right number from the start.

Now check demand. Pending sales rose 4.3 percent year over year, a sixth straight month of gains, and new listings hit their highest May level since 2022. More homes, more buyers, and sellers who finally get it.

Put those signs together, and you are not looking at a market flatlining. You are looking at a market with a strong, steady pulse. Prices are easing, inventory is loosening and buyers are back in the room.

For the agent who knows how to guide people, that is about the healthiest market you could ask for.

Be the one who keeps a level head

Your clients are reading the same frightening headlines you are, and fear makes people freeze or make poor decisions. The single most valuable thing you can offer right now is perspective.

When a nervous seller says they heard prices are crashing, you get to be the professional who calmly walks them through what the numbers actually say. Panic is loud, but steadiness is magnetic. The agent who keeps a level head becomes the agent everyone trusts, and trust is what quietly turns one client into 10 referrals.

Price it to sell, not to sit

This data just handed you the most persuasive listing tool of the year. Sellers who price right are selling. Sellers who price high to test the market are watching their listings grow stale and stamped with the dreaded reduction. Here is one way to frame it at the kitchen table:

“The market has shifted, and that actually works in our favor. Buyers are active again, but they are watching price closely. Let’s price your home to sell, not to sit, and I will show you exactly how I arrived at this number.”

Then back it with fresh comparable sales, not a hopeful guess. The professional who can guide a seller to the right number is the one who ends up planting a sold sign in the yard.

Light a fire under your buyers

Plenty of buyers have been parked on the sidelines waiting for a sign, and this is it. There is more to choose from than there has been in years, prices have softened, and the brutal bidding wars have cooled off. Your job is to help them see that trying to call the exact bottom almost always means missing it:

“You wanted a little breathing room, and now you have it. More homes, softer prices, far less competition. Let’s go find yours while the window is open.”

Remind them gently that every month spent waiting is a month of someone else’s equity they will never get back.

Know your numbers cold

National headlines do not buy or sell a single home. Your local market does. When you can tell a seller exactly what homes like theirs are doing in their own neighborhood, and tell a buyer precisely what their money buys today, you stop sounding like a salesperson and start sounding like a trusted advisor.

This is the habit we drill with our coaching clients, because local fluency is the line that separates the true professional from the order-taker.

Keep showing up

When the news turns gloomy, a lot of agents go quiet. They stop calling, stop posting and wait for someone to tell them the coast is clear. That instinct is exactly backward.

When the crowd goes silent, the professional who keeps reaching out is the one who gets heard. The calls you make, the check-ins you send and the questions you answer this month will be filling your pipeline long after this headline is forgotten.

The agents who thrive in the months ahead will not be the ones who got handed an easy market. They will be the ones who learned to look past the headline and read the vital signs underneath it.

The patient is not crashing. This market is recovering, and a recovering market calls for skilled hands. Prices came down. For the professional who knows how to read the chart, your value to your clients just went up.

Darryl Davis, CSP, is a nationally recognized real estate speaker, bestselling author and coach with more than 40 years in the industry. Learn more at darrylspeaks.com.