Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

Now that the terms of the commission lawsuit settlement has been implemented, it seems that everyone’s attention has turned to questions around Clear Cooperation. From meetings at NAR to potential lawsuits and calls for change in the media, the controversial policy generates questions around legality, ethics and professionalism.

We want to hear from you: Why do you (or don’t you) want to see Clear Cooperation repealed? Do you think it serves positive purposes, or do the drawbacks far outweigh the positives? Do you find it problematic from a legal perspective? Code of Ethics perspective? Client perspective? Should it be altered or ended altogether? Let us know below:

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.