The deal to power the brokerage’s Curate by BHS product marks the largest partnership Notable has launched since joining Leading RE’s Solutions Group this spring, according to an announcement on Tuesday.

Flexible funding provider Notable has partnered with Brown Harris Stevens to power the firm’s Curate by BHS product, which helps clients and their agents prep a property for the market, the companies announced on Tuesday.

The Connecticut-based lender offers funds through an unsecured line of credit to homesellers to facilitate improvements to a property that may expedite a home sale, including repairs, staging, moving and storage.

Notable also partners with brokerages and white-labels their products so that firms can extend their branding.

“When we were looking for a way to further enhance our Curate by BHS program, we wanted a solution that would support our agents and improve their listings without dictating what work they could do or who they could work with,” BHS Chief Marketing Officer Matthew Leone said in a statement. “We are excited to have Notable added to our expansive white glove suite of internal services and solutions that Brown Harris Stevens agents and their clients have access to.”

Curate by BHS includes a variety of cleaning and decluttering services, renovation services, staging and design services, and other miscellaneous services like pest control or mold remediation. With the product, homesellers are assigned a project manager to coordinate and oversee upgrades decided upon by the seller and their agent.

The move marks the largest by sales volume Leading RE brokerage partnership that Notable has launched yet, as Brown Harris Stevens is a member of Leading RE. Notable joined the network’s Solutions Group — a collection of curated service providers for the network’s members — in the spring of 2024.

Other firms Notable has partnered with include Carolina One Real Estate in Charleston, South Carolina; Seven Gables in Tustin, California; and Vanguard Properties in San Francisco, California.

“We are thrilled to partner with Brown Harris Stevens and their more than 2,500 agents,” Notable CEO Austin Lane said in a statement. “Living in New York City, I’m very familiar with their legacy brand and I am excited to have our product help support their agents.”

