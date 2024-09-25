Forget trying to compete with the big national names. Focus on local, community-specific SEO to stand out in online searches, David Marden writes.

In the competitive world of real estate, it’s easy to get caught up in traditional marketing strategies that focus solely on property listings, recent sales and market trends. While these elements are important, they often struggle to stand out against national competitors who dominate search rankings.

To truly differentiate your real estate brokerage and enhance your SEO, consider shifting your focus to something that resonates deeply with your target audience: unique, community-specific content.

Why community-specific content matters

Community-specific content does more than just fill space on your website; it connects your brokerage to the heart of the neighborhood you serve. It reflects your genuine investment in the community’s well-being and highlights your role as more than just a business entity. By creating content that celebrates local achievements, recognizes unsung heroes and showcases the unique character of your community, you’re not only building a positive reputation but also boosting your online presence in a meaningful way.

Move beyond real estate listings

It’s no secret that real estate listings are a cornerstone of any brokerage’s website. However, these pages are often difficult to rank for, especially against national platforms with vast resources. Instead of putting all your efforts into outranking these giants, why not explore a different angle? By focusing on stories and content that are unique to your community, you can create a niche that’s both valuable and hard to replicate.

Celebrate local heroes and events

One powerful way to engage your community and enhance your SEO is by shining a spotlight on the individuals and events that make your neighborhood special. Here are a few ideas:

Feature local heroes : Whether it’s a teacher who has won an award, a volunteer making a difference, or a local business owner supporting a charity, take the time to recognize these individuals. Write an in-depth profile that not only celebrates their achievements but also connects them to the broader community. Highlight community events : Cover local events, from school fundraisers to neighborhood clean-ups. Share not just the details but also the impact these events have on the community . This approach not only provides valuable information but also positions your brokerage as an active participant in the local scene. Support local causes : Partner with local charities or organizations and use your platform to raise awareness about their work. Create content that tells the story of these causes, how they’re making a difference and how your readers can get involved.

The power of recognition

When you take the time to recognize the contributions of individuals within your community, you’re doing more than just creating content—you’re building relationships. These stories are often shared widely within the community, bringing your brokerage valuable exposure through likes, shares and positive word-of-mouth.

People are more likely to engage with content that resonates on a personal level, and recognizing local heroes is a surefire way to achieve that.

The SEO benefits

The SEO benefits of this strategy are significant. Content that is unique, hyper-local and emotionally resonant is more likely to be shared, linked to and engaged with, all of which are key factors in improving search engine rankings. Additionally, by focusing on long-tail keywords related to your community, you can capture search traffic that national competitors may overlook. For instance, instead of trying to rank for “Chicago real estate,” aim for “award-winning teachers in Logan Square” or “volunteer opportunities in Wicker Park.”

How to get started

Engage with your community : Start by attending local events, joining community groups and getting to know the people who make a difference. The more you immerse yourself in the community, the easier it will be to find stories worth telling. Create a content calendar : Plan out your content in advance, focusing on a mix of profiles, event coverage and stories about local causes. Consistency is key to building and maintaining your SEO momentum. Promote your content : Once you’ve created community-specific content, promote it across your social media channels, in local newsletters and through partnerships with other local businesses. Encourage the featured individuals to share the content with their networks as well. Measure your success : Use analytics tools to track the performance of your community-focused content. Pay attention to metrics like social shares, backlinks and time spent on the page, as these will give you insight into how well your content is resonating with your audience.

In today’s competitive real estate market, it’s essential to think beyond traditional content strategies. By focusing on unique, community-specific content that highlights the positive aspects of your neighborhood and recognizes the contributions of local heroes, you can significantly boost your SEO, engage your audience, and establish your brokerage as a trusted and valued part of the community.

This approach not only sets you apart from national competitors but also ensures that your content is meaningful, memorable and impactful.

David Marden is a third-generation real estate professional with 20+ years of experience and has mentored some of Chicago’s top real estate professionals. Connect with Marden on Instagram and Linkedin.