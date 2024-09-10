Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

For so many reasons, communicating just seems to be harder these days. Some of us got out of face-to-face communication practice during the pandemic and never regained that gift of gab. For others, the commission lawsuit settlement has left us tongue-tied and unsure about what we can say, should say or absolutely need to avoid saying. It’s making for some pretty bad communication moments.

via GIPHY

That’s why we wanted you to tell us about the big communication blunders you’re seeing now. Are agents stumbling over post-settlement talking points? Are they struggling with real-life versus online communication? Is everyone texting when a phone call would be better? Let us know below:

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.

