Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories, according to Inman readers.

And don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the top stories of the week and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.

Reffkin: NAR’s Clear Cooperation breaks ethics code, state laws

Robert Reffkin, compass, compass ceo

In challenging the National Association of Realtors’ Clear Cooperation Policy, Robert Reffkin writes, Realtors are upholding their highest moral, ethical and legal duties to serve clients.

Move class-action lawsuit shines harsh light on network’s paid leads

Disconnected phones, undeliverable emails and presumed scams have all become more common, customers of Move’s network of companies told Inman in the wake of the Aug. 23 class-action suit.

NAR rival AREA launches petition to end Clear Cooperation Policy

A. and I. Kruk / Shutterstock.com

The American Real Estate Association’s call to end NAR’s pocket rule has drawn nearly 3,000 signatures since Friday, when the petition was first uploaded to the Change.org platform.

SERHANT. rolls out S.MPLE workflow platform to all agents

Credit: SERHANT., AJ Canaria Creative Services and Canva

The new platform, which Serhant likened to “Instacart for salespeople,” allows agents to request upwards of a dozen workflows. The tool begins completing requests within minutes with human advisor oversight.

2024 could be worst year for home sales since 1995: Fannie Mae

TUSTIN, CA – November 15: An open house sign sits outside a home in the 18000 block of Weston Place in Tustin, CA on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. (Photo by Paul Bersebach/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

Falling mortgage rates should help boost home sales by nearly 10 percent next year, but in the meantime, inventory shortages and affordability challenges are keeping a lid on sales in many markets.

