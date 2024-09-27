Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories, according to Inman readers.

In challenging the National Association of Realtors’ Clear Cooperation Policy, Robert Reffkin writes, Realtors are upholding their highest moral, ethical and legal duties to serve clients.

Disconnected phones, undeliverable emails and presumed scams have all become more common, customers of Move’s network of companies told Inman in the wake of the Aug. 23 class-action suit.

The American Real Estate Association’s call to end NAR’s pocket rule has drawn nearly 3,000 signatures since Friday, when the petition was first uploaded to the Change.org platform.

The new platform, which Serhant likened to “Instacart for salespeople,” allows agents to request upwards of a dozen workflows. The tool begins completing requests within minutes with human advisor oversight.

Falling mortgage rates should help boost home sales by nearly 10 percent next year, but in the meantime, inventory shortages and affordability challenges are keeping a lid on sales in many markets.