The new platform, which Serhant likened to “Instacart for salespeople,” allows agents to request upwards of a dozen workflows. The tool begins completing requests within minutes with human advisor oversight.

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Ryan Serhant’s eponymous brokerage has rolled out to all agents a new productivity platform called S.MPLE that will help agents complete a variety of business tasks within minutes.

The platform, which Serhant teased at Inman Connect New York in January, is a Large Action Model (LAM), or an AI model that can understand and execute human requests in real time, and something that the firm believes is a first-of-its-kind for the real estate industry.

“This is something no one’s done before, so it was super, super complicated to create,” Serhant told Inman. “And I’m really, really proud of our team for building it and getting it to the public stage the way we are.”

By using SaaS automation paired with SERHANT. advisors overseeing quality control and personalized agent support, S.MPLE allows agents to unload tasks, like creating a comparative market analysis, customized newsletters, sales agreements and more, by simply speaking into their phone and telling S.MPLE a property’s address and what materials or tasks they want completed.

“AI is great if you’re saying, ‘Hey, tell me how to say this,’ or ‘please write this for me,’ or ‘please digest this information,'” Serhant told Inman.

“And that’s amazing, right? And it’s incredibly new technology, but what we’ve been able to create, what we’ve been working on for now the last two years is, how do you then take the underlying technology that is artificial intelligence, using a distribution of large language models to build an action model on top of that that removes all kind of administrative tasks from salespeople to really power the back office?

“So for us as agents … it’s pretty wild to see what it does. And we enable ourselves to buy our agents time back.”

For months, about 100 teams in seven different markets have tested S.MPLE and provided feedback, and now the brokerage is ready to roll it out across the entire firm. The platform has achieved a 97 NPS score (a metric that gauges customer satisfaction) and 95 percent repeat usage within five days. Those agents who tested the product made more than 1,400 requests through S.MPLE, which ended up saving them more than 5,000 hours to devote to other parts of their business.

Serhant made the announcement about S.MPLE’s availability to agents on Friday afternoon during the firm’s quarterly sales meeting. Agents will not have to pay any additional costs outside of their regular splits in order to use the platform.

The brokerage founder and CEO likened the platform to Instacart for salespeople, “where you still have your groceries delivered, not by drone, but by people. But now, all that time that you used to take to go and do the shopping, you don’t have to do anymore. Our salespeople can go meet with sellers.”

S.MPLE currently offers agents 18 different workflows, which the firm is dubbing “Recipes.” During a quick demo with Inman, just a few moments after Serhant asked S.MPLE to generate a CMA, exclusive sales agreement, listing presentation, social media assets and a reminder on his calendar to follow up with the seller in a week about a property on the Upper West Side, S.MPLE started delivering detailed assets to Serhant’s inbox. The platform also includes collaborative features so that agent teams can work together on and share assets.

Even though the product has only been tested by a select number of agents thus far, Serhant said that word about S.MPLE has been getting out to agents at other brokerages and piquing their interest in the firm.

The news was released in conjunction with Serhant’s Sell It 2024 conference, which took place in New York City on Thursday and Friday and included sessions on brand building, sales presentations, running a team and more. The event featured a cast reunion panel of Owning Manhattan, the Netflix reality TV series that features SERHANT. agents hustling across the city to make their mark on the luxury market. Filming has just started for season 2, Serhant said.

“The Owning Manhattan reunion panel is just something fun that I thought I would throw together because the cast all works for me and they have to do whatever I say anyways,” Serhant joked. “So why not stick them there?”

Get Inman’s Luxury Lens Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly deep dive into the biggest news in the world of high-end real estate delivered every Friday. Click here to subscribe.

Email Lillian Dickerson