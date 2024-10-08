Actor, director and producer Clint Eastwood’s former Carmel-by-the-Sea estate has sold for $18.55 million. The “Dirty Harry” actor lived in the home while serving as the city’s mayor in the 1980s.

Clint Eastwood’s former estate in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, has sold for $18.55 million, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday. The Hollywood icon lived in the home during his term as mayor of Carmel from 1986 to 1988.

The property was originally listed for $21 million in August by its owner, retired investor Frederick O’Such, who had purchased it from Eastwood nearly 30 years ago for $2.5 million. O’Such invested an additional $2.5 million into renovating the estate, a project that took two years to finish.

Living Room | Sherman Chu - Tim Allen Properties Dining Room | Sherman Chu - Tim Allen Properties Kitchen | Sherman Chu - Tim Allen Properties Bathroom | Sherman Chu - Tim Allen Properties Bedroom | Sherman Chu - Tim Allen Properties Wine Room | Sherman Chu - Tim Allen Properties

According to The Journal, O’Such declined to reveal the homebuyer’s identity, but confirmed that custom furnishings were included in the sale. Tim Allen of Coldwell Banker Realty, who represented both the buyer and seller, noted the deal closed quickly amid strong interest from multiple parties.

The estate is currently listed as active under contract.

The century-old Las Ondas estate, situated on an 11,400-square-foot lot with ocean views just minutes away from Carmel Beach, offers a harmonious blend of Spanish Revival architecture and modern luxury. The home features a stunning gourmet kitchen with top of the line appliances, a temperature controlled wine room, two luxurious primary suites and multiple indoor/outdoor living spaces, according to the property’s listing.

The home measures 4,442 square feet, with four bedrooms and four full bathrooms.

Eastwood, celebrated for his six-decade career in cinema, rose to fame with roles in Rawhide and Sergio Leone’s Dollars trilogy. He later became known for his tough anti-hero character, “The Man with No Name,” and for starring as Detective Harry Callahan in the Dirty Harry series. As a director, Eastwood earned critical acclaim for films such as Unforgiven (1992), Million Dollar Baby (2004), Gran Torino (2008), and American Sniper (2014), winning four Academy Awards, including two for Best Director and two for Best Picture, for Unforgiven and Million Dollar Baby.

He remains active in the film industry both behind and in front of the camera.

