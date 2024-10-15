Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Inman has announced the winning companies in its inaugural 2024 class of Inman AI Awards.

Inman’s inaugural AI Awards are a new, prestigious recognition honoring exceptional AI-driven solutions across the real estate industry. These awards highlight startups, established companies, and practitioners at the forefront of leveraging AI advancements that bring transformative changes to the industry.

The honorees in five categories highlight groundbreaking AI-powered products, services, platforms and those who are maximizing their businesses with these solutions. Whether they have developed groundbreaking property valuation models, intelligent chatbots or innovative tools for agent productivity, Inman celebrates their achievements.

The 2024 AI Awards winners are:

Top real estate AI startups (less than 3 years old)

Indigo

Oppy

Sidekick

Vendoroo.ai

Wahi

ListAssist

AreaPro

ListedKit

Best use of AI by an agent or team

Powered by DMT

CarMac

eXp

Best use of AI by a brokerage

Radius

Redfin

KWIQ by Keller Williams Realty International

Listing Concierge by Anywhere Real Estate

Best AI-powered platform

AppFolio

Purlin Co.

Polly

Setpoint

CubiCasa

CallAction.co

ATTOM

AI Lead Nurture by Luxury Presence

Keypilot by Keyway

Rexera

Clear Capital

Best use of AI in marketing

SEO Fast Track by Real Geeks

Constant Contact

MyHome, a Williston Financial Group Company

Most innovative use of AI

