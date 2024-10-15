Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.
Inman has announced the winning companies in its inaugural 2024 class of Inman AI Awards.
Inman’s inaugural AI Awards are a new, prestigious recognition honoring exceptional AI-driven solutions across the real estate industry. These awards highlight startups, established companies, and practitioners at the forefront of leveraging AI advancements that bring transformative changes to the industry.
The honorees in five categories highlight groundbreaking AI-powered products, services, platforms and those who are maximizing their businesses with these solutions. Whether they have developed groundbreaking property valuation models, intelligent chatbots or innovative tools for agent productivity, Inman celebrates their achievements.
The 2024 AI Awards winners are:
Top real estate AI startups (less than 3 years old)
- Indigo
- Oppy
- Sidekick
- Vendoroo.ai
- Wahi
- ListAssist
- AreaPro
- ListedKit
Best use of AI by an agent or team
- Powered by DMT
- CarMac
- eXp
Best use of AI by a brokerage
- Radius
- Redfin
- KWIQ by Keller Williams Realty International
- Listing Concierge by Anywhere Real Estate
Best AI-powered platform
- AppFolio
- Purlin Co.
- Polly
- Setpoint
- CubiCasa
- CallAction.co
- ATTOM
- AI Lead Nurture by Luxury Presence
- Keypilot by Keyway
- Rexera
- Clear Capital
Best use of AI in marketing
- SEO Fast Track by Real Geeks
- Constant Contact
- MyHome, a Williston Financial Group Company
Most innovative use of AI
- Lundy
- Lernmore
- Image Analytics by Corelogic
- Revive Real Estate
- Percy.ai
- Navigating Fair Housing Guardrails with AI – Zillow
- Digital Darryl
- Lea Pro, an Apartment List innovation
Information on Inman’s full slate of real estate industry awards can be found at inman.com/awards.