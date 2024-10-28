As the players duke it out on the field, Inman readers will decide which star’s pad reigns supreme by their votes. The final winner must hit it out of the park to determine the best luxury home of all.

Welcome to the Inman World Series of Luxury bracket, where your votes determine which Fall Classic star’s home does luxury best. Every day for one week, we’ll pit Dodgers and Yankees players’ homes against each other in a head-to-head battle, with the final winner hitting it out of the park to determine the best luxury home of all. From family-friendly neighborhood homes to waterfront mansions, Manhattan penthouses to Connecticut estates, vote for your favorites.

Baseball’s World Series began on Friday, with the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers facing off for the 12th time in the competition’s history, and for the first time since 1981.

Following Friday and Saturday’s games in LA, the Dodgers are up 2-0, with both matches ending in dramatic fashion. Game 1 closed in the 10th inning when Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman hit a grand slam to win the game 6-3, and Game 2 wrapped with the Dodgers up 4-2 not long after designated hitter Shohei Ohtani attempted to steal second base in the 7th but landed awkwardly and ended up partially dislocating his shoulder.

To the relief of Dodgers fans, manager Dave Roberts has said he expects the power hitter to be able to play in Game 3 tonight.

As the players duke it out on the field through the rest of the series, Inman readers will decide which star’s pad reigns supreme. The following bracket of homes showcases just how diverse the tastes of professional athletes can be, but when it comes to finding a place to live, GLOBL RED and Real’s Kofi Nartey, who often represents the pros in their transactions, says there are some common things athletes tend to look for.

“The basics that have been around for quite some time of privacy and security — those are table stakes at this point, those are given that you have to have,” Nartey said. “Proximity to training facilities [is important] as well, especially in LA. Commutes can be four miles away, but it can take 45 minutes. So you have to be careful about where you’re situated.”

Although the executive director of Real Luxury has never assisted any current Yankees or Dodgers players in a transaction, he revealed he has worked with retired outfielder Matt Kemp, who was a Dodger from 2006 to 2014, and then again briefly during the 2018 season.

“I did sell Matt Kemp’s house,” Nartey said. “He had a really cool house.”

Which current pro’s house does luxury best? Cast your vote in the lineup below.

Bracket 1: A pitcher’s ocean view

Shohei Ohtani’s Hawaii new build

Ohtani has made quite the impression on the field thus far this season as designated hitter (though he has yet to make his much anticipated Dodgers pitching debut), and the baseball rock star is poised to make another big splash in Hawaii’s luxury real estate market as well, as construction of his new home on the Big Island progresses.

Ohtani has acquired a plot in the gated Hapuna Estates within Mauna Kea Resort to construct a 5,000-square-foot home with ocean views that will also overlook the eighth hole of a golf course. The Japanese-born player was named the first resident of the development, and as such, received his choice of all 66 available lots. The first homes of the project are scheduled to be delivered in late 2025.

Tyler Glasnow’s Tampa waterfront home

While pitching for the Tampa Bay Rays, Glasnow acquired a $2.3 million waterfront home in Tampa that spans nearly 4,000 square feet. The home features marble flooring on the main level and hardwood floors upstairs, plus a primary bedroom stocked with a fireplace and balcony. The living area invites the outdoors in, opening outside to a covered lanai, pool, spa and dock.

Bracket 2: All-Star pads in adjacent neighborhoods

Mookie Betts’ secluded home renovation

At the end of 2023, Dodger shortstop and right fielder Mookie Betts acquired a recently renovated 9,300-square-foot mansion in Encino for $15 million. The property, which had just been remodeled by Jeff Huberts of Sandlot Homes, features eight bedrooms, 10.5 bathrooms, a three-car garage and valley views. The gated estate also features a remodeled swimming pool, outdoor spa and a full-size tennis court.

Clayton Kershaw’s family-friendly property

In addition to a home in his native state of Texas and a vacation condo in Florida, veteran Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw has also owned a home in Studio City for several years. The five-bedroom six-bathroom house spans just over 6,100 square feet and features a distinctive circular driveway. The home also includes multiple fireplaces, a wine cellar, a home theater, a pool, spa, sport court and built-in barbecue area, according to Sportskeeda.

Bracket 3: New Studio City homes

Max Muncy’s new build upgrade

As his family was growing in 2022, third baseman Max Muncy had to upgrade to a larger home. He and his family chose a 5,400-square-foot new build in Studio City designed and built by Core Homes. The property features an open floor plan and six en-suite bedrooms. In the backyard is a heated pool and spa, outdoor kitchen and an ADU that boasts a bedroom, a bathroom, and a living area with a fireplace.

Freddie Freeman’s oak-rich new build

Just about a mile away from Muncy lives first baseman Freddie Freeman and his family in a property that was also constructed in 2022. The 4,535-square-foot home features limestone floors, oak-encased beams and a grand staircase leading to an upper landing with garden views.

Like Muncy’s home, Freeman’s also includes a 500-square-foot ADU in the backyard. A sleek, black-bottom pool is likewise located in the back of the home, along with an infrared sauna, bar area and fire pit. It appears that Freeman may not be living in the home much longer, however, since it was put on the market for $8.995 million at the end of August.

Bracket 4: The Cali indoor-outdoor lifestyle

Chris Taylor’s private patio

2022 was apparently a big year for real estate purchases among some Dodgers players, as shortstop and outfielder Chris Taylor also snatched up a new home in Manhattan Beach for $6 million. The coastal farmhouse spans about 4,442 square feet and promotes indoor-outdoor living. The living room features French doors that open to a courtyard and a separate family room accesses the back yard through retractable doors. Beyond those doors lies a covered patio with a kitchen, seating area and fireplace.

Joe Kelly’s wet n’ wild backyard

Dodgers relief pitcher Joe Kelly’s spunky patio and pool area behind his house in Rancho Cucamonga seems to match the off-beat player’s personality. A few years ago, luxury pool and outdoor living designers at the Orange County-based Calimingo Pools completed a renovation of Kelly’s yard and showcased the stunning results on YouTube.

The expansive outdoor space features a fireplace and large seating area, two TVs, a bar and grilling area and a separate fire pit. The pool, which also includes a separate hot tub, is surrounded by decorative boulders and lighting, down which water trickles peacefully.

Bracket 5: The New York high-rise

Aaron Judge’s Chelsea penthouse

Last spring, Yankees captain and outfielder Aaron Judge and his wife, Samantha Bracksieck, bought a brand-new penthouse at The Cortland in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood. The 25-story building reportedly includes three floors of penthouses, one of which Judge and Bracksieck acquired.

The space spans about 7,000 square feet and features floor-to-ceiling windows, marble fireplaces and Hudson River views. It is not clear how much Judge paid for the unit, but the price tag was likely pretty hefty. A lucky buyer could become the baseball great’s neighbor by purchasing penthouse No. 25 in the building, which is currently asking $39.5 million, and is the building’s “pinnacle unit,” Related Companies Executive Vice President Andrew Orchulli told The New York Post.

Anthony Volpe’s Central Park West pad

Shortstop Anthony Volpe last year purchased a $2 million apartment at a coop on Central Park West, as the then-rookie moved out of his New Jersey childhood home to start a life in the big city, according to The Real Deal.

The 1,300-square-foot two-bedroom apartment features marble countertops, wide plank herringbone floors and stainless steel Wolf, Miele and Sub Zero appliances. The building itself includes a doorman and live-in building manager, as well as a private fitness center. Volpe’s unit also includes a nice view of the park, according to an old listing description.

Bracket 6: The Yankee snowbirds

Carlos Rodón’s waterfront home in St. Petersburg

Dealing with New York’s gray days year-round can be a challenge for some, so it’s no wonder that about a year after signing a six-year contract with the Yankees, pitcher Carlos Rodón decided to find a home in Florida in which to spend the off-season.

The roughly 6,000-square-foot property cost him $8.8 million and includes an elevator, wine cellar, outdoor kitchen, infinity pool and a new dock and boat lift. In addition, the home features quartz countertops, an electric fireplace, a bonus media room and a home office or study.

Anthony Rizzo’s Fort Lauderdale pad with water views

First baseman Anthony Rizzo bought his Fort Lauderdale home for about $4.6 million at the end of 2017 when he was still affiliated with the Chicago Cubs. The 5,800-square-foot home features a steam room, movie theater and a batting cage, according to Crazy Luxury Homes.

The house includes wood and marble flooring throughout, while the primary bedroom has its own private balcony and bathroom featuring dual vanities and a free-standing tub. According to an old listing description, the home’s outdoor space is ideal for entertaining with a gazebo and covered pool.

Bracket 7: The odd men out

Juan Soto’s average Arlington home

After wrapping up his first season with the Padres, outfielder Juan Soto was ready to let go of ties to the DC metro area, and listed his $1.1 million home in Arlington, Virginia. About two months later, the 1,160-square-foot property was sold for $990,000. The modest two-bedroom looks pretty unassuming from the outside and is not what many might expect from an MLB superstar.

Still, the home had recently been renovated with high-end appliances and countertops, and remote controlled blinds. Following his move to the Yankees this season, Soto reportedly now lives in an apartment about 40 minutes outside of Yankee Stadium, although few details about his current living situation are known beyond that.

Gerrit Cole’s Greenwich mansion

At the opposite end of the luxury spectrum is pitcher Gerrit Cole’s mansion in Greenwich, Connecticut, which he acquired in early 2020 for about $5.5 million. The home was constructed in 2016 and sits on two spacious acres.

It spans across 9,000 square feet and three stories and boasts a saltwater heated pool and spa, outdoor fireplace, and outdoor kitchen and covered dining area. The primary bedroom suite is one of the home’s highlights, with a sitting area, fireplace, two dressing rooms and two marble-clad bathrooms.

Bracket 8: The waterfront dreamers

Marcus Stroman’s Malibu oasis

After a hard season of sweating it out on the pitcher’s mound, what better way to wind down than relaxing at a $8 million mansion above Malibu’s Carbon Beach? Yankee Marcus Stroman gets to do just that at his Mediterranean-style home that sits on about 1.5 acres.

The 5,100-square-foot house also features a one-bedroom, one-bathroom guest house and a swimming pool. For those days when Stroman doesn’t feel like hitting the pool, there’s always the beach, since the property also comes with deeded rights to La Costa Beach and Tennis Club. The five-bedroom home also features a wine cellar.

Giancarlo Stanton’s Miami penthouse

During the 2017 season while with the Miami Marlins — and just one season before being traded to the Yankees — star outfielder Giancarlo Stanton bought a sweet, then-under-construction, five-bedroom penthouse at Miami’s Aria on the Bay that had asked $6.6 million.

The nearly 5,000-square-foot condo also boasts 3,000 square feet of outdoor space, and views of the bay, Miami Beach and downtown Miami. The swanky pad includes a private pool and an outdoor summer kitchen, as well as access to the Aria’s amenities, including two pools, a spa, a gym, a yoga room, a bar and a gaming room.

