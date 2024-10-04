Welcome to the Inman Power Wheels bracket, where your votes decide which car reigns supreme for real estate agents on the go. In weekly rounds, we’ll pit top vehicles against each other in a head-to-head battle, with the winners zooming forward until we crown the ultimate ride for real estate pros in September. From luxe to value models, SUVs to Sunbelt-market convertibles, vote for your favorites.

Following the elimination of 15 other vehicles, the Toyota 4Runner has emerged as the top choice for real estate professionals, according to your votes, earning its place thanks to a potent balance of functionality, durability and style.

Power Wheels voting ended Friday following four rounds of voting in September, with the Toyota 4Runner edging out the BMW 5-Series in a final round this week to notch first place in Inman’s inaugural Sweet 16-style bracket contest.

2025 Toyota 4Runner Group | Toyota 2025 Toyota 4-Runner TRDPro Mudbath | Toyota 2025 Toyota 4Runner Limited Brown Leather Interior | Toyota 2025 Toyota 4-Runner Limited Brown Leather Trunk | Toyota 2025 Toyota 4Runner Trailhunter Everest | Toyota 2025 Toyota 4Runner Trailhunter Everest Tires | Toyota

The Toyota 4Runner’s first generation was launched in 1984, with the Land Cruiser and Trekker as inspiration, Toyota shared in a statement. The design was meant to offer off-road capabilities at a more affordable price than domestic trucks. Over the decades, it has evolved into a rugged SUV with a body-on-frame construction, perfect for outdoor enthusiasts and everyday drivers alike — delivering both reliability and ample space.

A recent Reddit forum sparked a discussion among real estate professionals about the ideal car for working with clients. The question, “What’s the best car to drive to be taken seriously,” prompted responses that focused on appearance, with many weighing the pros and cons of driving a vehicle that aligns with client expectations — whether it’s a luxury model or something more modest.

But looks aren’t everything. For real estate professionals, who are constantly on the move — whether heading to showings, conducting walkthroughs or attending business events — their vehicles must be functional, reliable and reflective of the professional’s personal style.

James Green, an agent with The Real Brokerage Military Division, is a loyal 4Runner owner. He and his wife purchased their first model in 2016, which proved its durability while the pair was stationed in Guam.

“You can take it anywhere and everywhere,” Green shared, recalling how they drove the 4Runner on Guam’s beaches and rugged roads. “The durability factor was huge.”

Green now drives a 2023 4Runner, which he also praises for its off-road capability — his last open house was off a dirt road in Texas — as he continues to serve the San Antonio market.

Green values the 4Runner’s spacious cabin and practical features, such as the rear window that rolls down — rare for SUVs. As a father, he appreciates the 4Runner’s cabin space that allows him to haul both his children and his yard signs.

In addition to the vehicle’s size, Green highlighted the 4Runner’s reliability, lauding ToyotaCare’s maintenance program. As a member of the Toyota family for over a decade, he raved, “I can’t remember the last time I had to pay for an oil change or maintenance.”

Mason Riedesel, a newer agent at The Real Brokerage in Minnesota, agrees that the 4-Runner is useful for real estate pros. Living in the Upper Midwest, he requires a car that he can depend on throughout the year, especially in snowy conditions, and the 4Runner’s high clearance and durable suspension are perfect for that.

Apart from vehicle features, Riedesel says that looks matter in the real estate industry, and the vehicle an agent drives should match their personality. For him, the 4Runner’s ruggedness fits both his business needs and his outdoor lifestyle, including fishing and camping.

However, Riedesel acknowledged the vehicle’s fuel efficiency could be improved, especially in older models like his 2013 4Runner.

“You could definitely get better gas mileage,” he admitted, noting that newer models are making strides toward better efficiency. “With an SUV and a V6, you’re going to burn more fuel than a subcompact,” he added.

Fuel efficiency is also a top concern for Dean Rolle Jr., Realtor and owner of The Rolle Estate Group at Iron Valley Real Estate Hampton Roads in Virginia. Rolle drives a Toyota Tacoma, another reliable off-roader, though it lacks some of his desired features like a large screen, Apple CarPlay and a panoramic roof. The 4Runner is built on the same platform as the Tacoma, Toyota’s TNGA-F global truck platform.

With his Tacoma fully paid off, Rolle isn’t in a rush to trade it in for a newer model, balancing cost efficiency with practicality. He stated that cost efficiency is “pretty important, but not important enough to jump into another car payment.”

Other real estate agents emphasized the importance of connectivity, as many treat their vehicles like mobile offices. Harrison Polsky, principal of The Polsky Porpino Team at Douglas Elliman in Texas, mentioned that features like Bluetooth and Wi-Fi are essential in today’s market.

Looking ahead, Toyota has announced the upcoming release of the next-generation 4Runner for early 2025. Expected to bring significant updates in technology and performance, the new model promises to retain the rugged appeal that has won the hearts of so many real estate professionals while offering improved efficiency and modern features to meet the demands of the industry’s top real estate professionals.

