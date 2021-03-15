After spending a little over one month at Hilton & Hyland, the broker and his 11-person team have made a reversal and returned to Compass.

Beverly Hills-based broker Tomer Fridman is returning to Compass after spending a little over one month at Hilton & Hyland.

Fridman first started at Compass in April of 2017. At the end of January 2021, the broker announced that he and his 11-person team, The Fridman Group, were moving to Hilton & Hyland, citing a desire to hone the team’s brand within the L.A. market. But as of Friday, the team is back with Compass.

“This was a very arduous and complex business decision,” a representative for Fridman said in a press statement. “Tomer has an incredible level of respect and admiration for Hilton & Hyland, its founders, staff, and agents.”

The celebrity broker whose clients include the Kardashian-Jenner family, Britney Spears and Jennifer Lopez, among others, moved to Compass from Sotheby’s International Realty in 2017.

During 2020, Fridman earned nearly $540 million in sales volume. His current portfolio amounts to over $1 billion, which includes properties like Eva Chow’s Holmby Hills estate for $65 million and the Viewpoint Collection’s Louis Kahn-inspired Hollywood Hills estate for $28.5 million.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tomer Fridman back to the Compass family,” Compass Founder and CEO Robert Reffkin said in a statement. “From his knowledge and expertise to his authenticity and integrity, Tomer encompasses all of the characteristics of a Compass agent.”

A press release issued by Compass stated that Fridman’s decision to return to the brokerage was based on the company’s extensive agent network, strong marketing department and overall stature within the industry. The Fridman Group will continue to be based out of Compass’ Beverly Hills offices.

Hylton & Hyland did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

