Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate has unveiled a new tagline, “Nobody Knows Homes Better,” in its latest consumer-facing ad campaign.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate is beginning the last quarter of the year on a high note, with its latest consumer-facing marketing campaign.

Aptly titled “We Know,” the campaign focuses on BHGRE’s unique connection with Better Homes & Gardens and the Dotdash Meredith media empire, which provides the brand with consumer insights from more than 42 million print and digital readers. The campaign includes a two-page spread in Better Homes & Gardens Magazine and a digital advertising blitz on BHGRE and Better Homes & Gardens’ social profiles.

The campaign also includes the introduction of a new tagline, “Nobody Knows Homes Better.”

BHGRE President Ginger Wilcox said the tagline reflects the “iconic power” of the Better Homes & Gardens brand, which is over 100 years old. Although BHGRE has another 84 years until it reaches the century mark, Wilcox said the brokerage has already made an indelible impact on the industry with its consumer-led outlook.

“As Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate evolves, we felt it was critically important to further showcase ourselves as THE trusted brand in real estate by fully connecting with the iconic power and trust of the Better Homes & Gardens brand which has showcased how we live for more than 100 years,” she said in a written statement.

“That knowledge and trust, combined with our affiliated brokers and agents’ skills in advising and guiding their clients through the home buying and selling journey, is unique and unmatched. While ‘Nobody Knows Homes Better’ is a play on the Better Homes & Gardens name, it perfectly fits who we are.”

In an email interview with Inman, Wilcox said identifying and understanding lifestyle trends are just as important to agent success as economic and housing insights.

“Understanding how people enjoy and maximize their homes is crucial for real estate professionals because it aligns with consumers’ desires to get the most value and emotional satisfaction from their investment,” she told Inman. “This knowledge enables agents to highlight how a home can fulfill the buyer’s dreams and lifestyle aspirations, providing a more holistic view of the property’s value.”

“By deeply understanding their clients’ needs and showcasing how a home can serve as the perfect backdrop for family gatherings, personal milestones and everyday living, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate agents enhance the homebuying and selling experience,” she added. “This approach not only resonates emotionally with clients but also drives more business by creating a more meaningful and personalized experience.”

Anywhere Brands Chief Marketing Officer David Marine said the magazine spread and digital ads are only the first step of the “We Know” campaign. BHGRE will be working with affiliated agents and brokerages to incorporate the campaign into their marketing efforts, and better leverage insights from Dotdash Meredith to fuel growth.

“We worked closely with the Better Homes & Gardens team and those at their parent company Dotdash Meredith to identify how the buying and selling process is uniquely tied to the dreams, emotions, and experiences a home provides,” Marine said in a written statement. “This branding campaign has only scratched the surface on how we plan to support our affiliated agents and brokerages as they integrate their knowledge of how each home is unique with their experiences working with thousands and thousands of buyers and sellers each year.”

“We are looking forward to working with the Better Homes & Gardens editorial teams to routinely showcase emerging trends in how we enjoy our homes,” he added.

