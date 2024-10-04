Real estate duo James and Justin Rhodes have taken their brokerage, Rhodes Realty, to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate. Rhodes has 50 affiliates across seven offices in Louisiana.

Louisiana-based brokerage Rhodes Realty has joined Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, according to an announcement on Thursday.

“If something touches a real estate transaction, we want to be a part of it. My brother, every one of our affiliated agents, and I never stop at ‘good enough,'” broker-owner James Rhodes said in a written statement. “Our key differentiator is that we are not only willing to go the extra mile, but we also have the know-how to solve all of the extra issues that come with it; we’re a true one-stop shop.

“This work ethic has allowed us to flourish within our existing service areas, but we still want to do more. We believe that the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand is the key to making that possible,” he added. “With our reputation and expertise, along with the support and recognition of an iconic brand, we are confident in our ability to elevate our current offerings and tap into new areas.”

Broker-owners James and his brother, Justin, have been in the real estate industry since 2010, starting as the owners of residential and commercial construction company Rhodes Properties and Development. James and Justin founded Rhodes Realty in 2018 with the help of CEO and lead broker Rodrick McIntosh, who’d long encouraged the duo to expand into residential and commercial sales.

With its headquarters in Natchitoches, BHGRE Rhodes Realty has grown to 50 sales affiliates across seven offices in Ruston, Shreveport, Leesville, Alexandria, Avoyelles, Lafayette, New Iberia and New Orleans. The duo still owns and operates Rhodes Properties and Development and has a growing portfolio of single-family and multifamily rentals through its Rhodes Rentals business.

“We buy into everything we do 100 percent,” Justin said. “Whether it be the largest transaction in our company’s history or a fundraiser for the local Little League team, we are a company that prides itself on its ability to commit to the cause at hand.”

“Our affiliation with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate is no exception to this rule,” he added. “We are so excited to work alongside an international brand that shares our family-first philosophy and has a company culture that so closely reflects our own.”

BHGRE President Ginger Wilcox said Rhodes Realty is a perfect addition to the brand, especially as they prepare for an expansion into Mississippi and East Texas.

“When you hear the story of James and Justin Rhodes, two brothers who built their thriving, multi-faceted business from scratch, it’s difficult not to become invested,” she said in a written statement. “The pair have worked in lockstep to develop an impressive footprint in Louisiana real estate that spans several adjacent industries.

“We know that James and Justin will propel the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand forward within Louisiana and, in turn, leverage the brand to help them do the same in their current and future markets.”

