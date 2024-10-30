Days after news first broke that Fridman had left Compass, the luxury agent announced on Instagram his move to the brokerage, which is led by luxury powerhouse Aaron Kirman.

Days after news first broke that Tomer Fridman had left Compass, the luxury agent announced on Instagram his move to Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California.

Fridman said his new title at the luxury network is Executive Director of Private Wealth and Luxury Estates, and that the move was one he had been considering “for some time.”

At Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California, Fridman joins an elite roster of agents that includes Aaron Kirman, Cindy Ambuehl, Shelton Wilder, Timothy Prizito and Dalton Gomez.

Aaron Kirman, who is president and CEO of the firm, declined to comment. Kirman had also been affiliated with Compass before launching his brokerage at Christie’s International Real Estate in 2022.

Fridman had been at Compass since 2017 (aside from a quick one-month stint at Hilton & Hyland in 2021), and before that, had been affiliated with Sotheby’s International Realty. He brings about $1 billion in listings to Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California, according to his Instagram announcement.

“This transition marks an incredible new chapter for me and my team as we leverage Christie’s globally recognized brand and vast international reach to bring my clients an elevated experience tailored to their evolving needs,” Fridman wrote on Instagram.

“I am grateful to Compass for the remarkable journey we’ve had together that allowed my brand to grow from Calabasas and Hidden Hills to Beverly Hills and the Platinum Triangle,” he continued. “Those years laid a strong foundation, and I am proud of everything we accomplished.”

Fridman’s departure from Compass had been announced on Friday in an internal email, according to a report from The Real Deal.

For years, Fridman and fellow Compass agent Sally Forster Jones had collaborated on listings and transactions together, and last spring made their partnership official by launching Jones Fridman International. In his Instagram announcement on Wednesday, Fridman said that the two agents would “continue our very successful collaboration with even broader reach and influence.”

Fridman’s team, Fridman Group International, also appears to have made the move to Christie’s Real Estate, according to the Instagram post. The team includes Fridman’s mother, Isidora Fridman, who is also a partner at Israel Sotheby’s International Realty.

Fridman has long been an agent to high-profile stars like Khloe Kardashian, Sugar Ray Leonard, Sylvester Stallone, Pamela Anderson and former BCBGMaxazria Group executive Lubov Azria.

