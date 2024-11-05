The choice to create the life and business you desire, coaches Melanie Klein and Emily Bossert write, one aligned with your values, is fortified and strengthened through your commitment to yourself.

Imagine waking up every day knowing that both your personal and professional life are in complete harmony with your deepest values and purpose. What would it feel like to commit fully to the life you truly want? To know, with confidence, that every step you take is aligned with a greater vision?

That may seem like a fantasy or elusive at best to lots of busy entrepreneurs. Yet, it’s possible to live and work in an aligned and purposeful way. It all starts with a choice followed by a commitment fortified through action and habit. Are you ready to commit? Here are a few key questions you need to be able to answer before you build your new master plan.

What is a commitment and how is it helpful?

A commitment is a promise to yourself and your goals, aspirations and desires. You decide to commit and then dedicate yourself to the commitment through habits that support that commitment and help you fulfill your goal in a focused and efficient manner. Your commitment helps to accelerate and refine the process of getting from where you are now and where you want to go or what you want to create in life and business.

Case study: A Realtor’s commitment to excellence

Let’s take Katie, for instance. Katie is a seasoned real estate agent who recently found herself at a crossroads. On one hand, she was running a successful business and meeting her clients’ needs. On the other, she felt like she wasn’t fully living out her purpose.

After reflecting on what she truly wanted, Katie made a bold decision: to reshape her real estate business in a way that aligned with her values of community, sustainability and family.

Her commitment didn’t just transform her business — it elevated her entire life. She became a top agent, not just because of her sales volume and productivity but because she was committed to offering value and authenticity in every interaction.

Designing a Life That Reflects Your Values

Committing to a life that truly aligns with who you are requires one to live intentionally and deliberately. It’s not just about professional success or balancing work and life. It’s about ensuring that every decision you make is rooted in a deeper vision for yourself. Ultimately, intentionally fulfilling one’s commitments to our personal vision leads to a life well lived and a business that feels purposeful and prosperous.

As real estate professionals, we guide clients through some of the most significant decisions of their lives — where they will live, raise their families, and build their futures. These decisions go beyond mere transactions; they require a connection to their values and long-term aspirations.

The same principle applies to us as agents. How are we aligning our businesses with the lives we wish to lead? Are we cultivating relationships and growing our businesses in ways that reflect our truest values? When we commit fully to this alignment, we offer not only expertise but also genuine connection and integrity to those we serve.

Conclusion: Take Action and Commit Today

Committing to a life that feels fully aligned — both professionally and personally — isn’t a singular choice. It’s a daily practice of showing up as your most authentic self, making deliberate decisions, and living with purpose consistently and habitually.

Our choice to create a life and business we desire, one aligned with our values, is fortified and strengthened through our commitments or promises to ourselves.

If you haven’t yet fully committed, ask yourself:

Are you ready to live fully, authentically, and wholeheartedly?

What would it look like to reshape your business and life around what truly matters to you?

What is one action step you can take today?

One action at a time, one decision at a time leads to a lifetime commitment to living well and serving at the highest level.

Melanie C. Klein, M.A. and Emily Bossert are highly sought-after coaches known for empowering individuals and teams to achieve their full potential and success.