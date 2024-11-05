In 2024, Opendoor has ramped up its marketing with various creative agencies, which included a Super Bowl regional ad and stunt by Mischief @ No Fixed Address that featured a live TV house sale in Atlanta. Other recent campaigns include break-up-themed spots from Alma, launched after Valentine’s Day in partnership with OkCupid, and a Halloween ad by VaynerMedia starring a vampire and her garlic-growing neighbor.

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025

Opendoor is planning to make a memorable mark this holiday season with a fresh take on the turducken in its first Thanksgiving-themed campaign, Adweek reported on Friday.

The real estate company will put a new spin on the classic turducken, a dish popularized by chef Paul Prudhomme and NFL legend John Madden. The term “turducken” has evolved into a playful label for anything that combines three elements, whether in food, language or concepts. While the word’s precise origins remain unclear, its popularity continues to grow.

The campaign, developed by independent agency Venables Bell + Partners, features a humorous look at the evolution of turducken. The ad shows family and friend gatherings through different eras, from “culinary pioneers” of the 18th century to a stereotypical 1950s nuclear family. In each era, the turducken is humorously exaggerated with extra limbs to emphasize both the humor and abundance.

While the real estate market’s fourth quarter typically experiences a lull, Opendoor hopes this campaign encourages consumers to “rethink the traditional off-season mindset around home selling,” David Corns, Opendoor’s chief marketing officer, said.

The campaign aims to promote Opendoor’s offerings, including all-cash offers, listing with an Opendoor agent and the assurance of a certain sale.

The brand also aims to “adapt our marketing tone to fit the moment,” Corns added.

In the midst of a contentious election and the hectic holiday season approaching, Opendoor has embraced a more lighthearted and humorous approach to engage their audience and provide some comic relief during a stressful time. The “Turducken” ad will run on both linear and connected TV, as well as social media channels.

In 2024, Opendoor has ramped up its marketing with various creative agencies, which included a Super Bowl regional ad and stunt by Mischief @ No Fixed Address that featured a live TV house sale in Atlanta.

Other recent campaigns include break-up-themed spots from Alma, launched after Valentine’s Day in partnership with OkCupid, and a Halloween ad by VaynerMedia starring a vampire and her garlic-growing neighbor.

During Opendoor’s Q3 earnings call, which is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 7, the company will provide an update on its financial performance, including revenue figures and other key metrics.