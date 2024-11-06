Accused of embezzling as much as $27 billion alongside her husband and other accomplices, Truong My Lan told the court on Monday that her sentence is “too expensive to pay” and “too severe.”

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

A Vietnamese real estate mogul at the center of a multi-billion dollar fraud case in the Communist country is seeking a reprieve from her death sentence.

Truong My Lan, 68, said the April death sentence was “too severe and harsh,” and asked the court for a more lenient punishment for her role in a $27 billion corruption case, the news outlet VNExpress reported.

Lan also received a separate sentence of life in prison alongside her death sentence. This week, she asked the People’s Court of Ho Chi Minh City to commute her death sentence and unfreeze some of her family’s assets.

“It hurts me to see many people being dragged into the crimes,” Lan told the court, VNExpress reported. “I am not blaming anyone nor defending myself, and I accept the full consequences of what I did. I just want to explain so the judges will understand and commute my sentence.”

According to reports, Lan was convicted of embezzlement over the course of 10 years while using her position as a banking executive. She was found guilty of asset appropriation, money laundering and illegal international money transfers.

Lan’s husband, along with other relatives and banking executives, have also been convicted and sentenced to time in prison as the country carries out a corruption crackdown.

The cases have led to protests among some of the thousands of small-time investors who were allegedly defrauded in the scheme, which included the issuance of illegal bonds.

Lan was the chairwoman of the development company Van Thinh Phat Holdings Group. 

She and other defendants were accused of embezzling $12.5 billion from Saigon Commercial Bank through as many as 1,000 shell companies that were all controlled by Lan and her associates.

Lan’s companies own several high-profile buildings around Vietnam. Foreign investors have signaled to the court overseeing Lan’s case that they’d be interested in taking over the assets in the wake of the trials.

Those properties include a string of high-end hotels, including Times Square Saigon, one of the tallest buildings in Ho Chi Minh City, Sherwood Residence and Windsor Plaza Hotel. Some of the companies’ buildings remain incomplete. It’s not clear whether the companies own or operate real estate in the U.S., though a quote listed on the company’s website makes that unlikely.

“I believe success should be measured by the ever lasting imprint that one could leave to the sustainable growth of one nation and its people,” according to the quote, which is attributed to Lan.

In court, Lan has called her sentences unjust.

“Standing here today is a price too expensive for me to pay. I consider this my destiny and a career accident,” she said last month, according to VNExpress.

Email Taylor Anderson

websites
Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×