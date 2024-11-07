Don’t wait until New Year’s to begin setting the table for 2025 success. Luxury expert Kofi Nartey offers strategies to implement starting today.

As we approach the end of 2024, it’s the perfect moment to think ahead, not just with holiday planning but with your 2025 luxury real estate business goals. This is the time to set yourself up for excellence in the new year, not by waiting until Jan. 1 but by getting a head start now.

It is an opportunity to build the momentum that will sustain you through the year. In the world of luxury real estate, where competition can be fierce, and clients expect nothing less than the best, every proactive step matters.

Remember this: “It isn’t cheating when you are getting a head start on yourself.” Let’s get started!

Why starting early matters

Starting your 2025 goals before the new year gives you a unique advantage: you’re not just reacting to the opportunities and challenges that January brings, you’re ahead of them. You’ll be walking into the new year with a clear vision, refined processes and an energized mindset.

This head start allows you to approach January with confidence, knowing you’ve already laid a solid foundation and aren’t scrambling to catch up.

Setting up your goals early also gives you a valuable opportunity to test new strategies, refine your client approach, and focus on those areas that will bring real growth. It’s like warming up before a marathon; you’re setting yourself up to go the distance with stamina and precision. You will hit the new year in full stride.

Also, real estate prospecting tends to run in quarterly cycles. The lead generation seeds you plant now will typically determine the escrows you will harvest in two to three months.

Make meaningful touchpoints with your database

In luxury real estate, the relationships you build with clients and prospects are the core of your success. As we close out the year, one of your primary goals should be to connect personally with everyone in your database.

This isn’t just an exercise in ticking boxes; it’s an opportunity to remind clients and prospects of the value you bring and to build loyalty. Everyone wants to feel remembered and appreciated, and that personal touch is essential to cultivating a luxury experience that stands out.

Consider making these year-end touchpoints memorable. A thoughtful handwritten note, a personalized email highlighting your appreciation, or even a friendly call could make all the difference. Let each client know you’re here not just as their real estate advisor but as a trusted partner in their lifestyle aspirations.

Plan a thoughtful client gifting strategy

The holiday season is a perfect time to show clients you care in ways that are both meaningful and reflective of the premium service you offer. Start planning your client gifting strategy now, so it’s thoughtful and aligns with your brand.

This isn’t about over-the-top gestures but about thoughtful, well-curated gifts that resonate with the quality and exclusivity of your business. Aim to find unique gifts that feel intimate and luxurious without being ostentatious, something that reminds them of the experience you provide as a luxury real estate professional.

Re-evaluate your business model and branding

As the year winds down, take this time to finalize any new business models, initiatives or branding updates you’ve considered. Whether it’s integrating new technologies, exploring eco-friendly real estate practices, or fine-tuning the messaging that communicates your values, setting these elements in place early prepares you to hit the ground running in 2025.

If you’ve recently switched brokerages or are considering a change, this is the time to familiarize yourself with any new systems, resources, or branding guidelines. Integrate these elements into your goals and branding strategy for a seamless transition that aligns with your systems and client experience.

Rebranding or adjusting your image can be challenging, but when executed ahead of time, it becomes an opportunity for growth rather than a hurdle to overcome once the new year has already begun.

Excellence is a journey, not a destination

Starting your 2025 goals now is also a commitment to excellence. Excellence in the luxury real estate market isn’t a result; it’s a continual pursuit; it’s the standard.

It’s an opportunity to employ another Kofi-ism, “Iterate towards excellence.” By beginning your goals early, you’re dedicating time and effort to ensure that each client experience is exceptional, that each process is fine-tuned, and that each opportunity is fully leveraged.

Inspiration for the road ahead

Jan. 1 is just a date. For you, success in luxury real estate is about much more than the calendar. It’s about building lasting relationships, fostering trust and delivering an extraordinary experience that speaks to the heart of the luxury lifestyle.

By starting your goals early, you’re setting yourself and your clients up for the pole position in 2025. Here’s to making 2025 our best year yet … starting today!