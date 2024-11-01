On top of his first MLB World Series title, Ohtani has been crowned by Inman readers as the champion of luxury real estate for his new build with ocean views on the Big Island.

Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani has shown himself to be one of baseball’s greatest athletes of all time. But now the 30-year-old phenom from Japan has also proven himself as a serious player in the luxury real estate sector with his win of Inman’s inaugural World Series of Luxury competition.

The final came down to Ohtani and New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, who owns a luxury penthouse in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood that boasts floor-to-ceiling windows and Hudson River views.

But Hudson River views, grand as they may be, can’t compare to ocean and golf course views and feeling the slightly salty breeze hit your face on a beautiful Hawaiian morning, which is exactly what Ohtani will be doing once his new home at the gated Hapuna Estates within Mauna Kea Resort on the Big Island is finished. The development is projected to be completed by the end of 2025.

Since Ohtani is customizing his home, it is unclear exactly what features the hitting powerhouse will include in the final property. But according to listing descriptions of homes under construction at Hapuna Estates, it is sure to embody “unparalleled luxury.”

Designs feature contemporary spaces with high-end finishes, like Taj Mahal quartzite countertops. The homes invite the outdoors in with retractable glass walls in living rooms and primary bedroom suites that open up to lanais.

Many properties in the community also feature infinity-edge pools, spas, fire pits and reflection ponds.

With its location within the Mauna Kea Resort, residents can also choose from a variety of membership tiers to the Club at Mauna Kea, which offers access to breathtaking beaches and high-end amenities.

Properties at Hapuna Estates are gated | Hapuna Estates The new homes feature serene outdoor spaces | Hapuna Estates High-end kitchen finishes include Taj Mahal quartzite countertops | Hapuna Estates Living areas feature retractable glass walls | Hapuna Estates Primary bedroom suites open up to lanais | Hapuna Estates A rendering of an outdoor shower | Hapuna Estates A home under construction at Hapuna Estates | Hapuna Estates

The property’s positioning within a gated community certainly checks the box of privacy that GLOBL RED and Real’s Kofi Nartey previously told Inman is a must for professional athletes.

In recent years, more of the pros have also put an emphasis on incorporating wellness into the infrastructure of their homes, Nartey said.

“I’ve seen people build out cold plunges, dry and hot saunas, hyperbaric chambers so they can get better rest and sleep and recovery. So sometimes they’re either converting rooms or adding rooms for that whole wellness component. Athletes are paying a lot more attention to their health and their bodies now, and technology supporting that — and it’s even supporting that within the home.”

Perhaps Ohtani will opt for a cold plunge, to keep his multi-million-dollar arms fresh. Readers will have to wait and see how the design shapes up.

Today, the superstar will be busy celebrating his other championship — the World Series title — during the LA Dodgers’ parade and stadium celebration beginning at 11 a.m. PT at Gloria Molina Grand Park.

