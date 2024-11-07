Travelers spent $20.1 billion on Airbnb in Q3, a 10 percent increase compared to a year ago, according to earnings results Thursday. Still, a spike in expenses as it seeks to grow overseas cut into profits.

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Airbnb profits fell 17 percent in the third quarter compared to a year earlier despite strong travel demand on the platform and revenue that rose to all-time highs, the company announced on Thursday.

Travelers spent $20.1 billion total on 122.8 million nights and experiences booked on the platform in the quarter. That was an 8 percent increase in the total number of bookings compared to a year earlier, executives said.

Airbnb earned a total of $3.7 billion from those bookings, 10 percent higher than the same quarter a year ago. Total revenue for the year clocked in at $8.6 billion, nearly 12 percent higher than the first three quarters of last year.

After taking its share from travelers and hosts and accounting for its expenses, the company pulled in $1.36 billion in profit. That was down 17 percent from the $1.6 billion profit the company earned the same time last year.

That decline was from an increase in expenses, including marketing costs as the company looks to expand its footprint internationally.

The company’s free cash flow, a measure of profit after paying for other expenses, fell by the same amount in the quarter, from $1.3 billion in 2023 to $1.07 billion this year.

The average daily rate (ADR) to book an Airbnb was $164 in the quarter, up 2 percent from a year ago. Airbnb typically takes just over 18 percent of the money spent on the platform.

The company now has $11.3 billion in cash and cash equivalents plus $6.6 billion in money held on behalf of travelers. Its $22.1 billion in total assets under management has grown by about 7 percent in 2024.

Airbnb remains focused on expanding overseas. It touted an advertising campaign aimed at boosting awareness in Japan and efforts to add local payment methods in places like Vietnam, Denmark and Poland.

Its growth rate overseas is now twice that of its core markets of the U.S., Canada, UK, Australia and France.

The company is staying focused on international expansion, as well as on adding supply by making it as easy as possible for people to become hosts for the first time, executives said.

As part of that effort, Airbnb last month unveiled what it calls the Co-Host Network, a way for hosts to link up with other hosts to help manage their rental. Those hosts can meet each other and come up with agreements on sharing revenue via the network.

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky and other leaders from the company are scheduled to share more insights into the company’s performance and future plans during a call with investors and the media later this afternoon.

This post will be updated.

Email Taylor Anderson