Showing homes is a time-consuming, yet vital, part of the buying process. Coach Verl Workman shares how outsourcing the task can benefit your team.

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

From business to sports to real estate, assembling a team that works seamlessly together is crucial for success. One of the key roles in a real estate team is that of the showing agent.

A showing agent is responsible for presenting properties to potential buyers, and their effectiveness can significantly impact the team’s overall performance. Here are 10 tips to help you find the right showing agent for your team.

1. Understand the role

Before you start your search, it’s important to have a clear understanding of what a showing agent does. They are responsible for scheduling and conducting property showings, providing detailed information about the properties, and answering any questions potential buyers may have.

They act as the face of your team during these interactions, so they must be knowledgeable, personable and professional. A well-defined role helps in setting clear expectations and finding candidates who are genuinely interested in the responsibilities involved.

2. Look for strong communication skills

A showing agent needs to be an excellent communicator. They should be able to convey information clearly and effectively, both in person, over the phone, and in writing. Look for candidates who can articulate their thoughts well and who have a friendly and approachable demeanor.

Strong communication skills will help them build rapport with clients and ensure that potential buyers have a positive experience. Effective communication also involves active listening, which is crucial for understanding clients’ needs and preferences.

3. Prioritize local market knowledge

A deep understanding of the local real estate market is invaluable for a showing agent. They should be familiar with the neighborhoods, schools, amenities, and market trends in the area. This knowledge allows them to answer questions confidently and sincerely and provide valuable insights to potential buyers.

When interviewing candidates, assess their knowledge of the local market and their ability to stay updated on market changes. A well-informed agent can position properties more effectively and highlight unique selling points that resonate with buyers.

4. Assess their organizational skills

Showing agents often juggle multiple appointments and clients simultaneously. Therefore, strong organizational skills are essential. Look for candidates who can manage their time effectively, prioritize tasks, and keep track of important details.

An organized showing agent will ensure that showings run smoothly and that clients receive the attention they deserve. Consider asking candidates about specific tools or methods they use to stay organized, such as digital calendars or customer relationship management (CRM) systems.

5. Evaluate their sales ability

While showing agents are not primarily responsible for closing deals, they should still possess some sales skills. They need to highlight the features and benefits of a property effectively and address any concerns potential buyers may have.

During the interview process, ask candidates about their experience in sales or customer service roles and how they handle objections. A showing agent with a knack for persuasion can significantly enhance the appeal of a property and guide buyers toward making informed decisions.

6. Consider their availability

Real estate is not a typical 9-to-5 job, and showing agents often need to be available on evenings and weekends to accommodate clients’ schedules. When evaluating candidates, consider their availability and willingness to work flexible hours.

A showing agent who can adapt to clients’ needs will be an asset to your team. Flexibility in scheduling can also lead to more opportunities for showings, increasing the likelihood of closing deals.

7. Check for a positive attitude

A positive attitude can go a long way in real estate. Showing agents should be enthusiastic about their work and genuinely interested in helping clients find their dream homes. Look for candidates who display a positive outlook, even in challenging situations.

A positive attitude can be contagious and contribute to a more enjoyable experience for clients. It also helps in maintaining team morale and fostering a collaborative work environment.

8. Verify their professionalism

Professionalism is key in real estate. Showing agents should present themselves well, both in appearance and behavior. They should be punctual, reliable, and respectful to clients and colleagues alike.

During the hiring process, pay attention to how candidates conduct themselves and whether they demonstrate the level of professionalism you expect from your team. Professionalism also extends to how they handle confidential information and adhere to ethical standards.

9. Seek recommendations and references

Don’t underestimate the value of recommendations and references. Reach out to colleagues, industry contacts, or other real estate professionals for recommendations on potential candidates. Additionally, ask candidates for references from previous employers or clients.

Speaking with references can provide valuable insights into a candidate’s work ethic and performance. Recommendations can also reveal how well a candidate collaborates with others and their reputation in the industry.

10. Provide training and support

Once you’ve found the right showing agent, it’s important to provide them with the necessary training and support to succeed in their role. Offer ongoing training sessions to keep them updated on market trends and industry best practices.

Provide them with the tools and resources they need to excel, and create a supportive team environment where they can thrive. Continuous development opportunities not only enhance their skills but also demonstrate your commitment to their professional growth.

Finding the right showing agent for your real estate team requires careful consideration of various factors, including communication skills, local market knowledge, organizational abilities and professionalism.

By following these tips and conducting a thorough hiring process, you can identify a showing agent who will contribute positively to your team’s success and help you achieve your real estate goals.

Consider a showing assistant as a training ground for future buyer’s agents on your team. Once you put a financial program together that includes compensation, and caps the number of hours working with a buyer, the showing specialist will, by their actions, let you know whether or not they can become an A player on your team or in your office.

Showing homes is time-consuming and it’s an important part of the buying process. The question to ask right here and now is, “Do you have to be the one showing the homes?”