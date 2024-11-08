Davis and her team, the Wendy Davis Group, join the firm from eXp Realty. Davis will manage operations at Coldwell Banker Realty’s Sherman Oaks and Studio City offices.

Former team leader at eXp Realty Wendy Davis has joined Coldwell Banker Realty as branch manager of the Sherman Oaks and Studio City offices, the firm informed Inman.

Davis has spent two decades in the real estate industry, serving as a team leader at Keller Williams and, most recently, eXp Realty. She has also run her own industry recruiting and consulting firm, Recruiting and Consulting Solution Inc., since 2011.

Over the course of her career, Davis has launched five independent real estate franchises and coached and mentored over 2,000 agents. Her three-agent team is also joining her at Coldwell Banker.

“Wendy’s commitment to excellence and personalized service ensures that our affiliate agents will be valued, understood and supported,” Kara Karns, regional vice president of Coldwell Banker Realty Greater Los Angeles, said in a statement.

In the last two years under Davis’ leadership, the Wendy Davis Group closed nearly $1 billion in sales volume. Davis also served as vice president of the South Bay chapter of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) in 2021, and served as the association’s marketing board director for its LA chapter in 2022. Davis also announced the launch of Davis Designs last year, an interior design company that she created with her daughter, Alyssa Davis.

“I was drawn to Coldwell Banker for its forward-thinking approach and the opportunity to grow alongside a brand I can trust,” Davis said in an email to Inman. “The leadership it stands for is in alignment with my personal values, [which] also played a significant role in my decision. My focus is on enhancing agents’ businesses and honoring the legacies of those who are still here, while helping others succeed along the way.”

Davis added that Coldwell Banker’s commitment to “ethical standards and values” was also an important factor in her decision to move to the brand.

“My goal is to become the leading branch manager in the industry, dedicated to guiding others in enhancing their businesses and achieving their goals,” Davis said.

