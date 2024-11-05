The Sacramento-based company will operate using the name ‘Windermere Signature Properties’ nearly four years after its acquisition. The firm boasts more than 700 agents, as well as 14 offices.

Lyon Real Estate, a Northern California juggernaut that nearly four years ago joined Windermere, announced Tuesday that it is rebranding and will now begin using the Windermere name.

The two companies first joined forces in January 2021 when Windermere acquired Lyon. The deal brought Lyon’s hundreds of agents into the Windermere network, while leaving the erstwhile indie’s leadership team in place, including president and Chief Operating Officer Pat Shea. The deal also maintained the Lyon brand.

However, in a new statement the companies said that what was once Lyon will now use the name “Windermere Signature Properties.” The statement adds that by embracing the Windermere name, “the company gains access to an even broader network of agents, state-of-the-art tools, and unparalleled support, enabling them to continue serving clients at the highest level.”

“The rebrand also underscores a shared commitment to upholding core values, including community engagement, and client-focused solutions,” the statement adds.

Windermere CEO Geoff Wood said in the statement that his company is “incredibly proud to officially welcome Lyon Real Estate into the Windermere brand.”

“While their name will change, the client-first service that homebuyers and sellers in the greater Sacramento area know and trust will not,” he added.

Windermere Signature Properties boasts 700 agents and 14 locations, according to the statement.

Lyon’s rebrand comes at a time of intense change for the real estate industry. That period began nearly three years ago when mortgage rates spiked — and then remained elevated up through the present. The higher rates slowed sales and put more pressure on companies to find people and business solutions that could succeed in leaner times. That in turn changed conversations about recruiting, and has led to some speculation that the real estate industry is entering an era of consolidation.

Case in point: Companies including Compass, Fathom and the Real Brokerage have all recently added large numbers of agents via acquisitions.

On top of consolidation, real estate has been subject to additional pressure this year from a slew of antitrust lawsuits and settlements that impacted the way agents earn compensation.

The statement on Lyon’s rebrand doesn’t mention these various episodes of tumult, but they do form the the broader industry’s backdrop — and have arguably increased the value of the industry’s major brand names.

In any case, Shea celebrated the rebranding in the statement, calling it a “pivotal moment.”

“This rebrand represents an exciting new chapter in our commitment to enhancing our resources and capabilities while staying true to the trusted relationships and exceptional service our clients and communities have come to rely on,” he said. “Lyon Real Estate has proudly served the Sacramento region for decades, and we are carrying forward the same passion and dedication that has helped countless clients achieve their real estate dreams.”

