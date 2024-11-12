Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

As a new agent, sitting open houses for other agents is a great way to learn the business, gain experience and meet prospective buyer clients. You’ll learn the kinds of questions buyers ask, get the opportunity to network and practice your pitch, and, best of all, have a chance to win over prospects who aren’t yet working with another agent. But before you rush to sit another agent’s open, take some time to learn these open house etiquette tips.

1. Arrive early

When you schedule an open house, plan to arrive long before the first visitors so you can ready the property for showing. There’s a lot to do before an open, from placing signs to direct people to the house to turning on the lights. Though it’s not always guaranteed, there’s a good chance one of your visitors shows up early — and what better way to impress them than by giving a private tour before the open officially starts?

2. Come prepared

Though it’s not your listing, you should still come prepared to host an open house like a pro. At the very least, that includes bringing open house signs, business cards, and printouts with information about the property. Some agents may want to take their preparations even further, setting up refreshments or playing soft background music to create a relaxing ambiance. Regardless, you should dress professionally, put on a friendly face and interact with every visitor who comes through the door.

3. Know the house and the neighborhood

As a stand-in for the listing agent, you’re expected to know about the house and the neighborhood. What are the home’s best features? Does it need any repairs? What kind of heating system does it have? What do the comps look like? As the host of an open house, these are just a few of the many questions buyers might ask, and while you won’t necessarily have all the answers, you should have some basic information and facts about the property and the surrounding area.

4. Refer negotiations to the listing agent

While experienced agents know they might miss out on opportunities to meet unrepresented buyers at an open, that doesn’t mean you have the right to negotiate on their behalf. If another agent has an interested buyer and wants to talk numbers, politely refer them to the listing agent with questions. If an unrepresented buyer has questions about the asking price or wants to negotiate, you can call the listing agent directly on their behalf.

5. Respect the seller’s space

Whether you’re representing a buyer, seller or another agent, showing respect for a seller’s property is an absolute must. If the seller wants everyone to remove their shoes before entering the home, it’s your job to ensure open house attendees respect the seller’s space as if it were their own.

6. Ask the listing agent about any special instructions

When an agent allows you to sit their open, you’re still working for their client. Be sure to ask the listing agent for any special instructions related to the care of the property. Does the owner want all the doors and windows locked with the lights off? Do they need you to let a pet out of the basement or leave a key somewhere so they can get back in?

Make sure you have contact information for someone who’ll be available during the open house time window, whether that’s the homeowner or the listing agent, just in case you have any questions. Pay special attention to the keys on your way out so that you don’t accidentally lock them inside the house or take them with you.

7. Thank the listing agent and report back

Sitting an open for another agent is a golden opportunity, even if you don’t win over any new clients. Take a few minutes to connect with the agent after the open to let them know how it went and thank them for allowing you to host an open at their listing. This is also the perfect time to volunteer to host future open houses.