The relatively new team made up of seasoned professionals has already made a big splash in Atlanta, ranking as the No. 5 medium team by sales volume, according to RealTrends.

New York City-based brokerage SERHANT. has expanded into Atlanta with the addition of one of Compass’ former top teams in the market, the firm has informed Inman.

The nine-person Atlas Group was ranked the No. 5 medium team by sales volume in Atlanta, according to RealTrends’ latest rankings, with $62.6 million in sales.

Principal brokers Annie Tran, Dewey Luong and Tiffany Powell lead the high-powered team, which also includes Tam Dao, Kristin Simpson, Adrian Hernandez, Rachel Le, Erica Kenan and Judy Duran.

The team’s principals said they were largely drawn to Ryan Serhant’s eponymous brokerage because of the company’s culture, tech and services.

“We were drawn to SERHANT. because of the culture of people supporting people,” Tran said in a statement. “It’s an environment where collaboration, innovation, and community thrive.

“At The Atlas Group, we believe that success is driven not just by expertise, but by the strength of the relationships we build. By joining SERHANT., we’re thrilled to contribute our multilingual expertise, diverse perspectives, and deep understanding of the markets we serve.”

Powell added, “The Atlas Group has earned a stellar reputation as specialists in the luxury market, particularly for clients in sports and entertainment who expect nothing short of excellence. By aligning with SERHANT., we are tapping into their cutting-edge technology, advanced marketing resources, and unrivaled capabilities, allowing us to continue delivering exceptional service and results at the highest level for our clients.”

Powell is the veteran of the group’s principals with 20 years of real estate experience working alternately in California, Tennessee and now Georgia. Tran and Luong are each approaching about a decade of experience in the industry.

The Atlas Group was officially formed in February 2024 after the trio merged a team that Powell had been running for the last several years with one that Tran and Luong had launched in 2022.

“We’re passionate about creating powerful opportunities for our clients in both residential and commercial — especially in a city like Atlanta, where growth and development are happening at an extraordinary pace,” Luong said in a statement. “Joining forces with SERHANT. will offer our clients global visibility and reach to unlock new potential in this dynamic market.”

SERHANT. now has agents operating in New York, Florida, Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia.

