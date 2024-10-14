The firm has brought on four new high-earning teams in New York, New Jersey and South Carolina in recent weeks as it continues to expand along the East Coast.

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Ryan Serhant’s eponymous brokerage has expanded its presence into the Hudson Valley and added four top-producing teams across New York, New Jersey and South Carolina, the firm announced.

The Garay-Michaud Team has joined SERHANT. from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hudson Valley Properties. The eight-person team, which is led by Jake Garay and Blake Michaud, has closed more than $80 million in sales within the last year.

Garay said that the team’s move reflects its desire to be affiliated with a modern, forward-looking brokerage.

“We chose SERHANT. because it embodies the future of real estate,” Garay said in a statement. “Our team thrives on disruption and innovation, and we believe the real estate industry is ready for a change.

“Ryan and his team have built a platform that aligns perfectly with our client-first, forward-thinking culture and the way we do business. At SERHANT., we have the tools and vision to deliver an elevated experience for our clients and stay ahead of the curve. Together, we’re excited to push boundaries and redefine what’s possible in real estate.”

The firm has also expanded into Long Beach Island, New Jersey, with the addition of Beach House Group. For the past 10 years, the team has been known as Beach House Realty. The team of 13 agents is led by Kevin Bergin, who is also president of the Long Beach Island Chamber of Commerce. In the last 12 months, the team closed about $50 million in sales.

Bergin said Beach House Group joined the firm to level up its service through “the network and marketing approach that SERHANT. offers.”

RPM Elite has also joined SERHANT. in Morris County, New Jersey. The seven-agent team is led by brothers-in-law, friends and business partners Ryan Palianto and Michael Reddin who run the popular Instagram account @Property_Brothers_in_law. In 2023, the team closed on sales volume of nearly $40 million.

“SERHANT. feels like the perfect company for my partner Ryan Palianto and I to work with,” Reddin said in a statement. “We all understand the power of social media and networking and love to hustle and grind. I personally feel for the first time in my life that I am on the right track and exactly where I want to be.”

The firm also recently brought on the Key Avenue Group to its growing presence in Charleston, South Carolina. Key Avenue Group is led by Christopher Smith and Patrick Ryan, formerly of Keller Williams, and brought in more than $90 million in sales volume from 2023 alone.

“We chose SERHANT. because we feel the real estate industry is in need of change,” Smith said in a statement. “In many ways, the industry has become stagnant, and we refuse to accept that. We want to disrupt the market for the better by aligning ourselves with a forward-thinking company that empowers our team and clients with the best marketing and technology available.”

Get Inman’s Luxury Lens Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly deep dive into the biggest news in the world of high-end real estate delivered every Friday. Click here to subscribe.

Email Lillian Dickerson