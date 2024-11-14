Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Fathom Holdings has announced the promotion Samantha Giuggio as Fathom Realty President and Fathom Holdings Chief Operations Officer, alongside Jon Gwin’s appointment as Chief Revenue Officer. The leadership changes were revealed Thursday as part of the company’s strategy to optimize growth and operational performance.

This shift comes on the heels of Fathom’s recent acquisition of the third-biggest real estate brokerage in Arizona, My Home Group, adding 2,200 agents, as well as the platform’s reported decline in revenue for the third quarter.

The combined expertise of Giuggio and Gwin is expected to strengthen Fathom’s competitive positioning, supporting a culture that empowers agents and aligns with the company’s vision for sustainable expansion.

“We are thrilled to have Jon and Samantha in these expanded roles,” Marco Fregenal, CEO of Fathom Holdings, said in a statement. “Jon’s strategic acumen and revenue focus, coupled with Samantha’s operational leadership, will be pivotal as we drive Fathom’s expansion and create lasting value for our stakeholders.”

Giuggio, Fathom Realty’s former Chief Operations Officer has over 14 years of experience at Fathom. According to Fathom, Giuggio has been pivotal in building high-performance teams and fostering a collaborative culture. Now, as both Fathom Realty President and Fathom Holdings Chief Operations Officer, she is eager to elevate the company’s operational excellence.

“It’s an honor to step into this expanded role, building on the achievements of our agents and teams to enhance operational excellence across Fathom Holdings,” Giuggio said in a statement. “I look forward to strengthening our growth strategies and delivering exceptional value to both our agents and clients.”

Jon Gwin, who transitions from Chief Operating Officer to Fathom’s new position Chief Revenue Officer, will focus on accelerating growth, strategic partnerships and spearheading expansion across Fathom’s real estate, mortgage and title divisions. As a real estate veteran with over 10 years driving growth across Fathom’s diverse brand portfolio, Gwin is well-positioned to take on the new role.