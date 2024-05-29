Gwin, who previously held executive positions at Wachovia Bank and Wells Fargo, is credited with helping to develop some of the first compliance management systems in the mortgage industry.

At Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1 2024, the noise and misinformation will be banished, all your big questions will be answered, and new business opportunities will be revealed. Join us.

Fathom Holdings, the parent company of the brokerage Fathom Realty, has appointed real estate industry veteran Jon Gwin as its chief operating officer a new role within the company, according to an announcement made by the company.

Gwin previously held executive positions at American Financial Network, Wachovia Bank, Wells Fargo and Accredited Home Lenders. He also previously managed a residential brokerage in San Diego, currently sits on the board of directors for LendersOne and is credited with helping to develop some of the first compliance management systems in the mortgage industry.

TAKE THE INMAN INTEL INDEX SURVEY FOR MAY

“I have known Jon for almost a decade, and we are thrilled to welcome him as our new COO,” Fathom Holdings CEO Marco Fregenal said in a statement. “Jon’s strategic vision and innovative mindset will help drive our continued growth and success across all of Fathom’s brands. We look forward to the exciting contributions he will make in his new role.”

North Carolina-based Fathom’s brands include Encompass Lending, intellAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, Verus Title and Cornerstone alongside Fathom Realty, offering services including residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS services. Its cornerstone brokerage brand added 1,425 agents last year after raising its agent transaction fees and recording a $24 million loss for the year.

“I’m humbled and excited to join the dynamic Fathom team and appreciate the warm welcome to the Fathom family,” Gwin said in a statement. “With decades of experience in the real estate and mortgage industries, I am confident we can achieve remarkable growth and success across all real estate brands, technology, mortgage, title, and fulfillment services.”

“I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive innovation, strategic growth, and efficient operations,” Gwin added. “Together, we will innovate, overcome challenges, and build upon the current success of all brands to add value every day. I thank Marco and the Board for trusting me and helping me build the path forward in Fathom’s bright future.”

Email Ben Verde