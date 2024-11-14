Find out how this managing partner combines white-glove service and a passion for teaching and mentoring agents to create a “culture of success” within his team.

Illinois native Brian Hyser has made his real estate reputation in the Sunshine State, moving to the Orlando, Florida, area after college and eventually creating his Winter Park brokerage, HYSER, before partnering with The Agency.

“By partnering with The Agency,” Hyser said, “I am leveraging a global brand that enhances my capabilities through advanced technology and support.

“My ambitious goal of selling $1 billion annually, combined with my focus on surrounding yourself with top-performing individuals, positions me as a forward-thinking broker who is not only focused on personal success but also on elevating the entire real estate community.”

Broker Spotlight: Brian Hyser

Name: Brian Hyser

Title: Managing partner, broker

Experience: 7 years

Location: Orlando, Florida

Brokerage name: The Agency Orlando

Rankings: No. 34/24,000 (based on sales volume)

Transaction sides: 52.5

Sales volume: $36,502,379

Awards:

Orlando Real Producers Broker of the Year 2023

Top 50 Agent in 2023, 2024 (Ranked No. 34 out of 24,000+ agents in 2023)

How did you choose your brokerage?

I chose to partner with The Agency for several compelling reasons. Firstly, The Agency has a strong brand reputation that is recognized and respected in the industry. This reputation not only instills confidence in clients but also enhances my credibility as an agent.

Additionally, The Agency is at the forefront of innovative technology, which is crucial in today’s fast-paced real estate market. Their cutting-edge tools and resources enable me to provide exceptional service to my clients, streamline processes, and stay ahead of market trends.

This combination of a reputable brand and advanced technology makes The Agency an ideal choice for my real estate career.

What do you wish more people knew about working in real estate?

Working in real estate can be both rewarding and challenging. One key aspect to understand is that it requires a significant investment of time and effort, particularly in building relationships and networking. Success often hinges on strong communication skills and the ability to navigate complex transactions.

Additionally, the market can be unpredictable, so adaptability and continuous learning are essential.

It’s also important to recognize that while there can be substantial financial rewards, the path to success may involve setbacks and requires persistence. Overall, a career in real estate can be fulfilling for those who are dedicated and passionate about helping clients achieve their property goals.

What’s your top tip for freshly licensed brokers?

My top tip for newly licensed real estate agents is to prioritize building strong relationships within your network. This includes connecting with clients, other real estate professionals, and local community members. Networking can lead to referrals, partnerships, and valuable insights into the market.

Additionally, consider leveraging social media and online platforms to enhance your visibility and showcase your expertise. Consistent communication and follow-up with your contacts can help establish trust and credibility in your new career.

What makes a good leader?

A good leader in real estate possesses several key qualities that contribute to their effectiveness. First and foremost, they have a clear vision for their business and the ability to develop strategic plans that align with market trends and client needs.

Effective communication is crucial; a good leader must convey ideas clearly, listen to team members, and engage with clients to build strong relationships. Integrity and trustworthiness are fundamental, as a good leader demonstrates honesty in all dealings, fostering a culture of accountability.

Additionally, a deep understanding of the real estate market, including trends, regulations, and local dynamics, enables leaders to make informed decisions and guide their teams effectively. They empower their team members by providing support, resources, and opportunities for professional development, creating a collaborative and motivated work environment.

Adaptability is also essential, as the real estate market can be unpredictable, requiring leaders to pivot strategies in response to changing conditions. Furthermore, strong networking skills allow them to build and maintain valuable contacts within the industry, providing insights and opportunities.

Finally, a good leader approaches challenges with a solution-oriented mindset, guiding their team through obstacles. By embodying these qualities, a leader in real estate can effectively guide their team and achieve success in a competitive market.

What’s one thing you wish every agent knew?

One important thing that every real estate agent should know is the significance of building strong relationships with clients. Establishing trust and maintaining open communication can lead to repeat business and referrals, which are crucial for long-term success in the industry.

Understanding clients’ needs and providing personalized service can set an agent apart in a competitive market.

