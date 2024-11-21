Learn how this Air Force veteran and former small business owner creates optimal outcomes for clients looking for their own little piece of paradise.

As president and principal broker of Hawaii’s No. 1 residential brokerage, Mike James’ agents dominate the luxury market by more than double the brokerage’s nearest competitor. James credits a combination of “the best training on the island, with managers averaging over 20 years of experience” as the secret sauce for much of Coldwell Banker Realty Hawaii’s success.

“We emphasize continuous education and staying updated with changing laws and market conditions,” James said, “ensuring our team is always at the forefront of the industry.” Committed to a client-centric approach and adhering to “do the right thing” principles, James focuses on ensuring that clients, staffers and agents are all well-cared for.

