As president and principal broker of Hawaii’s No. 1  residential brokerage, Mike James’ agents dominate the luxury market by more than double the brokerage’s nearest competitor. James credits a combination of “the best training on the island, with managers averaging over 20 years of experience” as the secret sauce for much of Coldwell Banker Realty Hawaii’s success.

“We emphasize continuous education and staying updated with changing laws and market conditions,” James said, “ensuring our team is always at the forefront of the industry.” Committed to a client-centric approach and adhering to “do the right thing” principles, James focuses on ensuring that clients, staffers and agents are all well-cared for.

Broker Spotlight: Mike James

Name: Mike James

Title: President and principal broker

Experience: Licensed in 1989

Location: Oahu, Hawaii

Brokerage name: Coldwell Banker Realty Hawaii

Rankings: No. 1 residential real estate firm in Hawaii ranked by 2023 gross residential sales

Team size: Approximately 700 agents

Transaction sides: 1,935 closings

Sales volume: $1.99 billion (2023 gross residential sales)

How did you get your start in real estate?

I got my start in real estate because I saw an opportunity to help people. From the beginning, I was passionate about guiding clients through one of the most significant decisions of their lives — buying or selling a home.

My background in the Air Force and operating several small businesses in Southern California and Lake Tahoe provided me with strong leadership and financial skills. These experiences have been invaluable throughout my career as an agent, manager, and executive.

This career has allowed me to provide valuable advice and support, helping people achieve their dreams of homeownership.

How did you choose your brokerage?

I chose my brokerage because I wanted to provide the best real estate platform to serve my clients. When I joined Coldwell Banker Realty, I was impressed by the company’s reputation, the quality of training and support, and the advanced technology and tools they offered.

My prior experience in the Air Force and running small businesses taught me the importance of a strong support system and reliable resources. These resources have been crucial in helping me deliver exceptional service to my clients and support my team effectively.

What do you wish more people knew about working in real estate?

I wish more people knew that working in real estate requires endless education. The laws and the market are constantly changing, and staying updated is essential.

This job demands continuous learning and adaptability to provide the best possible service to clients. It’s a dynamic field that keeps me on my toes and always learning something new.

What are 5 things you’d like readers to know about you and your brokerage? 

  1. We have the No. 1 market share on Oahu, which means we do more than any other company.
  2. We dominate the over $2 million-plus market, more than double our nearest competitor.
  3. We are known for the best training on the island.
  4. Our managers have on average 20 years plus experience.
  5. We always do the right thing!

What’s your top tip for freshly licensed brokers?

Take care of your employees, agents and clients, and commit to a “do the right thing principle.”

Coldwell Banker
