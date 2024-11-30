Inman Connect is moving from Las Vegas to San Diego in 2025 and it’ll be bigger, better, and bolder than ever before. Join us for Inman Connect San Diego on July 30-Aug. 1, 2025 with the brightest minds in real estate to shape the future of the industry. Reserve your spot today for an exclusive discount.

Every Friday, Inman Service Editor Dani Vanderboegh rounds up the most popular, most read, most critical stories of the week to give you a quick catchup on the big headlines you might have missed in the hustle and bustle of the workweek. Here’s this week’s Top 5 as chosen by our readers.

P.S. Don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the week’s top stories and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.

Buyer-broker agreement may limit how brokers compete, DOJ warns

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at an Election Threats Task Force meeting at the Justice Department on May 13, 2024 in Washington, DC. Garland, who launched the task force three years ago after a steep increase in violent threats to election workers, says, “If you threaten to harm or kill an election worker, volunteer or official, the Justice Department will find you and we will hold you accountable.” (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Ahead of a final Nov. 26 approval hearing on NAR’s proposed class-action settlement, DOJ lawyers narrowed in on a provision requiring written agreements between buyers and agents before tours.

Court grants final approval to NAR’s landmark settlement deal

From left: Nykia Wright, Gino Blefari, Stephen Bough, Ketchmark, Merrick Garland and Mauricio Umansky

Judge Stephen R. Bough approved antitrust deals reached with the National Association of Realtors and HomeServices of America Tuesday afternoon.

EXp is scooping up teams and top-tier agents: CMO Wendy Forsythe

EXp Realty’s chief marketing officer also told Inman that the company’s revenue share can be life changing for some agents, and expressed cautious optimism for the housing market in 2025.

After accident, Utah Realtor raises alarm over kids at home showings

Credit: Canva

Some parents enjoy having children involved in the decision-making process of buying a home by accompanying them on showings. But is it worth the risk? One Utah-based Realtor says no.

Here’s how to answer today’s most pressing buyer, seller questions

As 2024 draws to a close, Jimmy Burgess and Keeping Current Matters’ David Childers look at some of the most common concerns clients are voicing right now.

