For years, homeowners have hesitated to list their homes at the end of the year, believing that it’s an inconvenient time. “Confessions” aims to reassure sellers that Opendoor’s platform provides a reliable solution year-round, ensuring that sellers can operate on the timeline that works best for them.

Opendoor has launched its latest marketing campaign “Confessions,” as part of its ongoing mission to redefine the way homeowners perceive off-season selling, the company informed Inman.

The “Confessions” campaign, which officially launched on Monday, features real estate confessions from Debbie, a real estate agent, and Darren, a real estate executive. Each spot employs a true-crime documentary style that delivers humor while debunking the myth that selling homes in the winter is a bad idea.

“Our latest campaign challenges the longstanding belief that selling a home during the winter months has to be difficult,” an Opendoor spokesperson told Inman in a statement.”The ad highlights how easy it can be for homeowners and real professionals to sell to Opendoor during the ‘traditional real estate off-season,’ providing more choice and control for all.”

The “Confessions” campaign comes as a partnership between Opendoor and award-winning, New York-based independent agency L&C. Confessions will be amplified through paid media, targeting major national and local news outlets featuring true-crime programming.

“We’re grateful to our creative partners at L&C for their unique approach, incorporating a playful nod to true crime documentaries,” Opendoor Chief Marketing Officer David Corns told Little Black Book.

Gian Carlo Lanfranco, founder and CCO of L&C told the outlet, “We’re excited to share this new campaign with our partners from Opendoor. What makes this idea so insightful and powerful is that it demystifies this common real estate industry consideration in a creative way.”

