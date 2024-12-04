EXp Realty has secured another headline-making recruit, with “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Gina Kirschenheiter and her partner, Travis Mullen, joining the company as team leaders of The Gated Group.

“Kirschenheiter and Mullen are the embodiment of the entrepreneurial spirit that defines eXp Realty,” eXp Realty CEO Leo Pareja said in a written statement. “Our platform is designed for professionals who are ready to grow and innovate, and I’m thrilled they recognized the opportunity to build their legacy here. eXp Realty is where the pros go to grow, and we’re excited to support them on this journey.”

Kirschenheiter and Mullen have worked together for several years, with the duo closing $8.5 million in sales at Luxury International Portfolio this year. In a recent US Weekly interview, Kirschenheiter said she loves being hands-on with clients while Mullen, who has an extensive background in real estate investing and financial analysis, is the “brain and heart” of their business.

“He is an incredible natural problem solver, and he handles all the curve balls, which are inevitable in real estate,” she told US Weekly. “Together, we’re the full package.”

The duo said they’re focused on high-end markets and serving international buyers and sellers.

“Helping people find their home – the place where memories are created – is incredibly fulfilling,” Kirschenheiter said in eXp’s announcement. “Real estate is a career I can grow into and build for myself while staying true to who I am. At eXp Realty, I feel a sense of community that’s rare in real estate. It’s not about competition – it’s about collaboration. That’s the kind of environment where we thrive.”

Mullen said eXp’s cloud-based model and supportive community were the deciding factors in their move and will allow them to take their team to new heights.

“The flexibility of eXp’s model just made sense for us,” he said. “The commission cap, virtual tools and supportive community stood out. We wanted to build a brand that reflects who we are, and eXp Realty empowers us to do just that. The Gated Group is opening new doors at eXp Realty. Whether a client is buying, selling or dreaming, we’re here to make it happen.”

Kirschenheiter and Mullen are part of eXp’s bold recruitment and retention strategy. EXp Chief Marketing Officer Wendy Forsythe said the company has centered their efforts on recruiting experienced agents and leveraging its legacy as the industry’s first cloud-based brokerage.

“We’re very much focused on attracting producing agents and teams,” she told Inman in a previous article. “So that top tier of the industry. This year we have had a campaign and mantra around ‘eXp is where the pros go to grow.’ That has really been an anchor of our recruiting efforts, especially given the market.”

“Agents are looking for stability and legacy and all of the important fundamentals that a proven model and brokerage like eXp can provide,” she added. “So that’s very much been an overarching focus of our recruiting efforts this year.”

