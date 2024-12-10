Mrs. Claus’ dream kitchen features a custom black and brass Lacanche French range, Denali quartzite countertops and pine-green cabinetry, perfect for baking Santa’s cookies and preparing holiday feasts.

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Every year, Santa’s elves diligently craft toys for all of those children on Santa’s “nice” list. This holiday season, a new team of “elves” has shifted focus, gifting the Claus family home a magical makeover.

Revive Real Estate, a presale renovation services company, has taken on the challenge of modernizing the iconic North Pole residence while preserving its cozy charm, the company informed Inman.

Michael Alladawi, CEO of Revive, elaborated on the delicate balance of the project, “Bringing a 200-year-old home into the modern era is no small feat, especially when it’s the home of Santa and Mrs. Claus. We approached this project with the same care and holiday spirit that the Clauses bring to Christmas each year.”

“From preserving the charm of their iconic cabin to adding touches of modern magic, this has truly been a one-of-a-kind experience for our team,” he added.

Revive’s remodel includes major upgrades to the kitchen, living and dining room areas, mailroom and even Santa’s bathroom.

Mrs. Claus’ dream kitchen | Revive Mrs. Claus’ dream kitchen | Revive Santa's bathroom | Revive Bedroom | Revive Living Room | Revive Mailroom | Revive Mrs. Claus’ dream kitchen features a custom black and brass Lacanche French range, Denali quartzite countertops and pine-green cabinetry — perfect for baking Santa’s cookies and preparing holiday feasts. “This kitchen is a recipe for holiday joy,” Revive’s Head of Interior Design Rebecca Denis said. “From baking cookies for elves to preparing Santa’s favorite mashed potatoes, Mrs. Claus can do it all in style.” The elves’ dining room also includes a stylish flair, complete with reclaimed hardwood floors and a rustic stone fireplace to host warm gatherings. The dining room seats up to 10 people or elves. Santa’s bustling mailroom — where billions of letters are sorted every year — is now adorned with festive garlands, snow-dusted windows and organizational shelves to keep the holiday chaos in order. “Every corner of this remodel is designed with the Clauses’ needs in mind, Denis said. “Our goal was to create spaces that are as magical as the season itself while ensuring they work for Santa’s busy lifestyle.” Santa’s bathroom, on the other hand, features a glass-enclosed shower and double vanity with snowy views that add a luxurious touch, perfect for unwinding after a long night of delivering presents. “Santa and Mrs. Claus have given so much joy to the world, and this remodel is our way of giving back,” Dalip Jaggi, COO and co-founder of Revive, said. “We hope their updated home inspires others to create spaces filled with love, laughter, and the magic of the holidays.”

Email Richelle Hammiel