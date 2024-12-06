We already have Mormon moms to thank for the resurgence of Stanley cups, and now they’re putting another trend on the map — the Costco door. The Costco door is a 3-by-3-foot ground-level door that connects the garage and pantry.

We already have Mormon moms to thank for the resurgence of Stanley cups, and now they’re putting another trend on the map — the Costco door.

The Costco door is a 3-by-3-foot ground-level door that connects a home’s garage and pantry. After a day of shopping and running errands at Tar-zhay (those who know, know), TJ Maxx and, obviously, Costco, the door makes it easy to unload bags of groceries and other goods into the pantry without multiple trips. Simply open the door, slide the bags through, and then worry about organizing once you get settled inside the house.

Sold in SLC stars Matt Jones and Kenny Sperry explained the trend to Realtor.com on Thursday, noting that the Mormon community prioritizes self-reliance and shrewd planning. That attitude has spilled over into Utah’s housing market, where most homes come with oversized pantries.

“It’s a 3-foot-by-3-foot door that is in the garage. The way these builders build houses is they like to have one of the walls in the garage share a wall with the pantry — and pantries in Utah are not coat closets,” Jones told the portal’s news arm. “A good pantry in Utah is the size of a walk-in closet, so 15 feet to 20 feet by 8 feet.”

Jones and Sperry said Utahans’ affinity for the Costco door and cold food storage rooms stems from Mormon culture, which teaches followers to be prepared for emergencies, whether they’re societal — like widespread panic buying — or personal — like sudden job loss. No matter the scenario, Mormon families are expected to be able to weather the storm.

“The Costco door [and] the cold food storage room [are not] something that’s really widely known outside of Utah, but it’s something that is a really big deal because we’re [Church of Latter Day Saints] culture and all about storing food,” Sperry said.

“In the Mormon religion, there’s a large part of the religion that teaches self-reliance,” Jones added. “Part of that self-reliance is in the case of an emergency, loss of a job, or any of the scenarios where the food distribution gets cut off, can you be self-reliant? When that is pushed through a religious organization, people grab onto that.”

The Costco door aligns with other emerging luxury design trends that favor functionality and flexibility.

LA-based designer and Elite Home Staging and Elite Maison CEO Samantha Senia told Inman in November about the rise of modular shelving, floating nightstands and side tables — three features that maximize small spaces.

“Luxury buyers want flexibility without compromising on style. Modular shelves allow for this — they’re versatile, customizable and perfect for showcasing a mix of personal items and art,” Senia told Inman contributor Chris Pollinger. “We can configure the shelving differently depending on the buyer’s needs, showing the adaptability of the space. It’s the ultimate blend of function and style, something every high-end client appreciates.”

“[Floating nightstands and side tables] are perfect for creating a clean look that doesn’t overcrowd the room,” she added. These wall-mounted pieces save floor space and come with hidden storage options, appealing to the taste for sleek yet functional design among luxury buyers. There’s an elegance in minimalism. With floating tables, the space feels larger and more airy, something many luxury clients seek.”

