Inman Connect is moving from Las Vegas to San Diego in 2025 and it’ll be bigger, better, and bolder than ever before. Join us for Inman Connect San Diego on July 30-Aug. 1, 2025 with the brightest minds in real estate to shape the future of the industry. Reserve your spot today for an exclusive discount.

Every Friday, Inman Service Editor Dani Vanderboegh rounds up the most popular, most read, most critical stories of the week to give you a quick catchup on the big headlines you might have missed in the hustle and bustle of the workweek. Here’s this week’s Top 5 as chosen by our readers.

P.S. Don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the week’s top stories and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.

Compass to acquire @properties Christie’s International Real Estate

The deal is valued at around $444 million, with $150 million in cash and $294 million in equity. If finalized, it would merge the nation’s No. 1 brokerage by sales volume with the No. 8 largest brokerage.

NAR settlement appeals add up as law professor signals new objection

Getty Images | Inman

University at Buffalo contracts law professor Tanya Monestier on Monday informed Judge Stephen Bough she would follow in the footsteps of fellow objectors who have appealed the Nov. 26 ruling.

As NAR settlement wins approval, Batton II commission lawsuit grows

Glenn Sanford at Inman Connect New York in 2022

Twenty-two homebuyers across 19 states were added to the list of plaintiffs in the Batton case Tuesday while eXp continued to push for a delay in a separate commission case known as Gibson.

Tiny home with garage sells out on Amazon after Black Friday buzz

Amazon Luxury 2-Story Flat Pack Container House

The home was also designed to create a portable solution, as it can be easily set up in almost any location. It comes pre-equipped with electricity and plumbing, ensuring essential amenities are available wherever it’s placed.

Judge lays out reasoning for NAR settlement approval

Judge Stephen R. Bough | Photo courtesy of the University of Kansas School of Law

Judge Stephen R. Bough overruled all objections to the National Association of Realtors and HomeServices deals and awarded attorneys one-third of the settlement amounts as requested.

Email Editorial

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×