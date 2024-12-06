Inman Connect is moving from Las Vegas to San Diego in 2025 and it’ll be bigger, better, and bolder than ever before. Join us for Inman Connect San Diego on July 30-Aug. 1, 2025 with the brightest minds in real estate to shape the future of the industry. Reserve your spot today for an exclusive discount.
Every Friday, Inman Service Editor Dani Vanderboegh rounds up the most popular, most read, most critical stories of the week to give you a quick catchup on the big headlines you might have missed in the hustle and bustle of the workweek. Here’s this week’s Top 5 as chosen by our readers.
P.S. Don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the week’s top stories and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.
Compass to acquire @properties Christie’s International Real Estate
The deal is valued at around $444 million, with $150 million in cash and $294 million in equity. If finalized, it would merge the nation’s No. 1 brokerage by sales volume with the No. 8 largest brokerage.
NAR settlement appeals add up as law professor signals new objection
University at Buffalo contracts law professor Tanya Monestier on Monday informed Judge Stephen Bough she would follow in the footsteps of fellow objectors who have appealed the Nov. 26 ruling.
As NAR settlement wins approval, Batton II commission lawsuit grows
Twenty-two homebuyers across 19 states were added to the list of plaintiffs in the Batton case Tuesday while eXp continued to push for a delay in a separate commission case known as Gibson.
Tiny home with garage sells out on Amazon after Black Friday buzz
The home was also designed to create a portable solution, as it can be easily set up in almost any location. It comes pre-equipped with electricity and plumbing, ensuring essential amenities are available wherever it’s placed.
Judge lays out reasoning for NAR settlement approval
Judge Stephen R. Bough overruled all objections to the National Association of Realtors and HomeServices deals and awarded attorneys one-third of the settlement amounts as requested.