For Mike Rankin and his team, success is rooted in a commitment to collaboration, positivity and client-centric service along with a family-like team culture, Melanie Klein writes.

“Huddle Up” is a recurring column where teams across the country to show us their meeting playbook.

In the competitive world of Seattle/Tacoma real estate, the Mike Rankin Collective stands out not just for its stellar business record but for its deeply rooted “family” culture and a palpable sense of belonging.

Led by Mike Rankin, this Compass team has built a tight-knit group that prioritizes collaboration, celebration and a client-first approach. With 18 years of success under its belt, the team serves as an inspiring example of how cultivating a supportive culture can lead to sustained excellence.

A family-first team approach

The Mike Rankin Collective doesn’t just operate as a team — it embraces team members as family. This unique bond extends beyond work milestones to personal accomplishments, creating an environment where agents feel genuinely supported in all aspects of life. This shared sense of connection translates into their work, where enthusiasm and passion shine through.

Monthly meetings that matter

Unlike many teams that meet frequently, the Mike Rankin Collective schedules one highly intentional in-person meeting per month. This structure ensures that meetings remain engaging and productive, avoiding the pitfalls of “dry” or repetitive sessions.

These two-hour gatherings include catered lunches, guest speakers and lively discussions on topics ranging from market trends to team member concerns.

Key components of these meetings include:

Guest insights : Title reps, lenders or industry experts are invited to share knowledge and spark discussions.

Life and business check-ins : These focus on personal updates and team well-being alongside market strategies.

Collaborative problem-solving : All ideas are welcomed, and the philosophy is there are no “bad” ideas. Every idea brings something to the table and offers an opportunity for collective brainstorming.

All voices matter: Everyone has a chance to speak and share. Community, connection and collaboration are strengthened in practice.

The power of positivity and planning

A standout feature of the Mike Rankin Collective’s meetings is their unwavering positivity. Everyone’s voice is valued, and the collaborative energy fosters innovative solutions and fresh ideas. This commitment to forward-thinking is evident as they set their sights on 2025, with goals and strategies already in motion months in advance.

The team’s results speak for themselves: 98 percent of its business comes from referrals, and its stellar reputation includes 18 years of exclusively five-star reviews. By focusing on client satisfaction and consistently delivering exceptional service, the team has built a legacy of trust and loyalty.

Lessons for real estate leaders

The Mike Rankin Collective offers powerful takeaways for teams looking to elevate their culture:

Quality over quantity : Less frequent but more intentional meetings can keep energy high and discussions productive. Celebrate life together : Prioritize team camaraderie and personal connections to build trust and enthusiasm. Stay client-driven : Make client satisfaction the cornerstone of your business, creating lasting relationships and a strong referral base.

For Mike Rankin and his team, success is rooted in their love for what they do and the family-like environment they’ve created. Their commitment to collaboration, positivity and client-centric service serves as a blueprint for teams looking to build a thriving, referral-based real estate business.

With their eyes firmly set on the future, the Mike Rankin Collective proves that strong relationships — both within the team and with clients — are the key to enduring success.

