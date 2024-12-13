Your business is a reflection of you, broker Zak Shellhammer writes. The more it aligns with your values and passions, the more successful and satisfying it will be.

As the year winds down, it’s the perfect time to reflect and reframe your business planning for the year ahead. For real estate professionals, it’s especially important to remember that while you may work under a broker, you are the CEO of your own business.

Many agents mistakenly think that their broker is responsible for their success, but the truth is, your business thrives or falters based on the effort and strategy you put into it.

Business plans aren’t just documents; they’re living blueprints for your success. Beyond the basics of marketing strategies and financial goals, a truly impactful business plan aligns your work with your authenticity and passion.

The No. 1 thing many agents tell me is they are unhappy with their businesses because they planned it based on what they thought they should do — not what they enjoyed doing. While we all have to tackle some tasks we don’t love, your entire business doesn’t need to be built around things you dislike.

The more your business reflects your core values, the more fulfilling and successful it will become. Authenticity isn’t just a buzzword — it’s a strategy for connecting with clients, partners and opportunities that resonate with who you are and what you stand for.

Build a plan that works all year

A strong business plan isn’t a “set it and forget it” exercise — it’s a guide that evolves with you. It should be revisited regularly, keeping you accountable and adaptable to changing circumstances. Think of your business plan as a conversation with your future self, a way to check in on whether your day-to-day actions are aligned with your bigger picture.

And remember, it’s never too late to start planning. Whether it’s January, June or December, the act of writing down your intentions and strategies can bring clarity and focus to your business.

Start with your ‘why’

Before diving into goals and marketing strategies, reconnect with your mission and vision.

What drives you?

What kind of business do you want to build — not just in numbers but in impact?

How do you want your clients and peers to perceive you?

These questions are crucial because they shift the focus from generic success metrics to personal fulfillment. For example, if you’re passionate about historic preservation, you might align your services with clients who share that passion, such as buyers or sellers of historic homes.

Be the CEO — and own it

It’s vital to take full ownership of your business. Even though your broker provides support, you are responsible for charting your course. Your business plan should reflect this independence and focus on what makes your approach unique.

Some key questions to ask:

What values define my business?

What differentiates my services in the market?

Am I taking advantage of the tools my broker provides, or do I need to seek additional resources?

Your plan should also outline how you’ll stay disciplined, such as through time blocking, setting measurable goals and building accountability check-ins into your schedule.

Think of passion as a business strategy

Your passions aren’t just hobbies — they’re avenues to meaningful connections and future clients. The things you genuinely enjoy can create organic networking opportunities and make your work more enjoyable.

For instance:

Volunteer strategically: Align with causes you care about to build authentic relationships and grow your network.

Network where you thrive: If you love fitness, consider joining local running or cycling groups where you can connect with like-minded people.

Infuse your brand with purpose: Share stories and experiences that reflect your passions, whether it’s sustainable living, supporting the arts or promoting community development.

When your business plan incorporates these passions, you’ll attract clients who share your values, creating stronger, more authentic relationships.

Remember that authenticity fuels connection

In 2024, “authenticity” might have felt overused, but in real estate, it remains essential. Building your business authentically means showing up as your true self, connecting with clients who resonate with your approach, and focusing on relationships over transactions.

For example, when I volunteered weekly at our local community center, I wasn’t there to sell homes — but over time, I became a trusted resource for the community. Those authentic relationships turned into referrals and clients, not because I marketed myself but because they knew and trusted me.

Dream big, plan smart

As you write your business plan for 2025, let your authenticity and passion guide your goals. Dream big about where you want to be in six years, but lay out the actionable steps to get there. Your plan should include strategies for staying accountable, building a consistent pipeline, and aligning your daily work with your larger vision.

Above all, remember this: Your business is a reflection of you. The more it aligns with your values and passions, the more successful — and satisfying — it will be.

Here’s to an authentic, passionate and wildly successful 2025!

Zak Shellhammer is a broker, coach and consultant. Connect with him on LinkedIn and Instagram.