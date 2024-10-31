Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Recently on “Real Estate Rockstars with Rick,” I had an incredible conversation with Gavin Ekstrom, senior vice president at CrossCountry Mortgage. Ekstrom is a true powerhouse in the mortgage industry, managing over 27 branches and leading a region that hit over $3 billion in production.

His track record, leadership and ability to scale teams make him someone worth listening to if you want to grow your business.

Ekstrom’s achievements are nothing short of impressive. He’s built a massive, high-performing team by focusing on core values, developing people and fostering a strong team culture.

His journey hasn’t been easy, but he’s navigated both personal and professional challenges, including his daughter’s battle with leukemia, with resilience and determination. His ability to lead by example and inspire his team makes him someone anyone in real estate or mortgage should pay attention to.

What sets Ekstrom apart is his belief in people. He knows that a leader’s true success comes from building up those around them, which is why his leadership style is all about impact. He’s not just about hitting numbers — he’s about helping others reach their full potential.

Key takeaways to help you grow

Here are a few takeaways from my conversation with Gavin that can help you level up your business:

1. Hire based on core values

Ekstrom’s success comes from hiring people who align with his team’s core values. His team uses an “avatar” for hiring, ensuring every new hire fits into the culture and vision. This strategy ensures that everyone is working toward the same goal.

Takeaway: Define your core values and make sure every hire aligns with them.

2. Embrace modern strategies

Ekstrom has adapted to the changing market by using social media, in-person events and Zoom to stay relevant. He’s not just selling mortgage products; he’s building relationships and creating experiences that add value to his clients.

Takeaway: Embrace new tools and strategies to reach your clients and provide more value.

3. Surround yourself with the right people

Ekstrom believes that the people around you define your success. He emphasizes the importance of shedding relationships that no longer serve you and surrounding yourself with people who push you to grow.

Takeaway: Regularly assess your network, and make sure it’s filled with people who challenge and inspire you.

The bottom line

Ekstrom’s story is a testament to the power of leadership, resilience and intentional growth. He’s proof that you can stay true to your values and still achieve massive success. His ability to scale teams, overcome challenges and stay focused on the big picture is what sets him apart as a leader.

Whether you’re in real estate, mortgage or another business, Ekstrom’s insights offer practical advice to help you grow. From refining your hiring process to embracing new market strategies and surrounding yourself with the right people, his lessons are actionable and can make a real difference in your business.

Rick Guerrero is the Director of Branch Sales and Strategic Partnerships at US Mortgage Corp. You can follow him on Facebook or connect with him on LinkedIn.