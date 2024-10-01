An effective plan for time management allows you to focus on the things that matter most to you, both personally and professionally, Keller Williams’ Julia Lashay Israel writes.

In the fast-paced world of real estate, effective time management is crucial for success. One of the most powerful tools agents can use to maximize productivity and ensure they focus on what truly matters is time blocking. This technique not only helps agents prioritize tasks but also fosters a sense of control over their schedules. Here’s a deeper dive into the art of time blocking and why every agent should master it.

Understanding time blocking

Time blocking is a time management method where you allocate specific chunks of time to different tasks throughout your day. Instead of trying to multitask or juggle numerous responsibilities at once, you dedicate your attention to one task at a time.

This focused approach can significantly boost productivity and reduce feelings of overwhelm. When you allocate time for specific activities, you create a structure that enhances focus and minimizes distractions. This clarity allows you to dive deeper into tasks, improving your overall output.

7 steps to effective time blocking

1. Identify your priorities

To implement time blocking effectively, start by identifying your annual, monthly and weekly goals. Break these down into actionable tasks that fit into your time blocks.

For example, each week, plan to focus on:

Job goals: What activities will propel your career forward?

Business goals: What strategies will enhance your market presence?

Personal financial goals: How will you manage your finances effectively?

Personal life goals: What steps will you take for self-improvement and well-being?

2. Choose your calendar type

Choose a calendar system (digital or paper) that works for you. Digital calendars offer flexibility and reminders and are easily adjustable. Options include Google Calendar, Outlook, or dedicated apps such as Todoist. Paper calendars provide a tactile experience and can help with retention. The key is to find something you’ll consistently use.

3. Block off personal time first

Remember, self-care is vital. Time block vacations, breaks and personal activities. Prioritizing personal time helps maintain a healthy balance between work and life, reducing burnout and promoting overall well-being. Regular breaks for self-care, relaxation and personal activities recharge mental and emotional reserves, enhancing focus and productivity during work hours.

4. Schedule your 20%

The 80/20 rule states that roughly 80 percent of results come from 20 percent of activities. For real estate agents, the 20 percent is income-producing activities. Activities such as lead generation, networking and follow-ups yield significantly higher results compared to other things like creating flyers or social media content.

Identify the tasks that yield the most results and dedicate specific time blocks for these. Focusing on these high-impact tasks can maximize productivity.

5. Batch similar activities

Group tasks that require similar resources or mindsets. For instance, designate a block for lead generation, followed by a block for administrative work. Though many agents believe real estate to be reactionary, it doesn’t have to be. You can even block time for your listing appointments.

6. Incorporate flexibility

Life in real estate is unpredictable. Schedule buffer time for unexpected events and emergencies, allowing for adjustments without disrupting your entire day. It may make sense to actually block time to address any emergencies and open-ended tasks so you can manage unexpected situations without derailing your entire day.

7. Time block your time blocking time

Be sure to dedicate time each week to plan and review your goals, ensuring that you stay aligned with your overall business objectives. At the end of each week, assess your time-blocking effectiveness. Make necessary adjustments to improve your focus and productivity for the following week.

Time blocking is more than just a scheduling technique; it’s an art that can transform how agents manage their time and tasks. By prioritizing important activities, maximizing productivity and allowing for flexibility, agents can navigate the complexities of real estate with greater ease and effectiveness.

Mastering the art of time blocking will not only enhance your business operations but also lead to a more balanced and fulfilling work life. Embrace this practice, and watch your success unfold.

As the head of inclusion and belonging for Keller Williams Realty International, Julia Lashay Israel advises, trains and coaches leaders, team members and agents to recognize and address diversity, equity and inclusion opportunities and challenges across the organization.