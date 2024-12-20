Make each property listing memorable when you create events that are designed to get your listing seen and sold, Coldwell Banker Warburg’s Kevelyn Guzman writes.

Selling real estate is no small feat, and our agents know this firsthand. One memorable experience was partnering with Zadig & Voltaire to host a unique “Fashion Meets Real Estate” event at a luxury property. The collaboration transformed the space into a sophisticated showroom, blending high-end fashion with sleek interior design.

Zadig & Voltaire showcased their latest collection as you moved through the rooms, creating a living, breathing example of the lifestyle the property embodied. Guests didn’t just tour an apartment — they experienced the kind of elevated living it represented.

This event reinforced a critical lesson: just listing the property paired with basic staging and standard open houses isn’t enough in today’s market. Buyers don’t just want to see a space; they need to feel something — an emotional connection to the property and a vision of the life they could create within those walls.

Selling real estate demands a balance of creativity, strategy, and storytelling. Whether it’s hosting a fashion-inspired event, crafting a themed showing or launching a tailored marketing campaign, it’s about making a property stand out.

When you turn a listing into an experience, you’re not just selling real estate — you’re creating moments that inspire action.

Here are five things to do to enhance your listing and attract buyers.

1. Host a broker open house

Broker open houses and regular open houses are completely different, and each has its purpose. A broker open house is about networking and getting the property in front of agents who can bring in serious buyers — it’s held during the week and has a more professional vibe.

A regular open house is where the magic happens with buyers. It’s all about creating that emotional connection and showing them the life they could have in the space; that’s why it’s usually held on weekends when people can take their time to explore.

Both are essential, but they play very different roles in the selling process.

Brokers can help promote your listing and generate excitement on social media. Most brokers will capture videos and photos to share on social media. You can also come up with a hashtag for your listing and include it in your show sheets to distribute.

Welcoming guests in a way that makes them feel at home goes beyond unlocking the door – it’s about enticing them to linger and enjoy the visit further by offering pastries from a beloved local bakery or coffee from a nearby café to enhance their experience and leave a lasting impression.

Take the opportunity to set up an ambiance that allows real estate agents to envision the buyer by highlighting features such as views or lofty ceilings that showcase what sets this property apart and make it truly remarkable, in the eyes of your peers.

2. Schedule exclusive showings

Affluent purchasers in New York City, where I am based, appreciate exclusivity as a factor when touring properties. The exclusive nature of these showings fosters a feeling of significance and closeness. Buyers can fully immerse themselves in the property without any interruptions and envision it as their home with clarity and focus.

Welcome them with a glass of champagne or bubbly water while ensuring the property is beautifully presented in every way possible. This is about building a bond by showcasing what makes the property unique and special in an exclusive setting — not just a showing.

3. Create neighborhood-centric events

Each area in New York City has a vibe and character, and you should connect your neighborhood with your property to create an experience for buyers. This applies to any city or area in the United States, of course.

Consider organizing a community event that showcases the local vibes and culture. Explore ideas like organizing an art exhibition at a listing or hosting a book release event for an author to attract attention from potential buyers who may not have considered the property otherwise and generate excitement that goes beyond the actual event itself.

Ultimately, these events will showcase how the property harmoniously integrates into the community’s way of life.

We hosted a similar event at one of our listings, partnering with a local wine shop for an intimate wine tasting. Guests explored the property while enjoying curated pairings that highlighted the community’s vibrant, upscale vibe.

The event attracted not just potential buyers but also locals who appreciated the unique connection between the property and the neighborhood. Shortly after, the property went into contract — a testament to how showcasing a home as part of the local lifestyle can make all the difference.

4. Design luxurious Events

Hosting a property showcase in New York City goes beyond a walkthrough, it’s an experience that should leave a lasting impression on potential buyers even after they leave. Think about adding a touch of elegance to the setting — perhaps having a live pianist playing softly in the background or some smooth jazz tunes setting the tone at your event venue.

Don’t forget those appetizers crafted by a top-tier chef or a selection of exquisite wines to complement the experience perfectly! It’s not just showcasing the space itself. It’s also about painting a picture of the luxurious lifestyle that awaits within those walls.

5. Explore social media events

A social media presence is crucial since many potential buyers come across properties through digital platforms before seeing them in person. High-quality photos and videos are essential for showcasing your property, but don’t limit yourself to that! Consider creating an engaging Instagram reel or hosting a live feed tour to give buyers a more immersive online experience of the property.

Complement this strategy with a marketing plan that includes targeted advertisements on platforms like Instagram and Facebook and running email campaigns directed towards brokers and potential buyers. Also, consider producing a feature video specifically tailored for out-of-town buyers. Send personalized direct messages via Instagram and Facebook to potential buyers, ensuring your messaging is engaging to maximize your reach.

Virtual tours have revolutionized the way international or out-of-town buyers explore properties when they cannot visit the city. The greater the variety of experiences for people to virtually interact with the property enhances their perception of it.

The NYC real estate market is not just about the properties themselves — it’s about the experience of buying and selling homes in the city that never sleeps! Each listing has its narrative to share with potential buyers. Through these personal stories and interactions, you breathe life into a property listing and make it stand out in any market.

Broker open houses make other real estate agents aware of your listing. Serious buyers receive an intimate experience through exclusive client previews. Events that focus on the community help tie the property to the essence of the neighborhood. Luxury open house events transform a showing into an experience that stays with you. Ensure that your property gains visibility across digital platforms to reach its potential exposure.

Brokers must push the envelope when showcasing a property. Get creative, have fun while doing it, and sell it. Make each property memorable.

Kevelyn Guzman serves as regional vice president at Coldwell Banker Warburg. Connect with her on Instagram and Linkedin.