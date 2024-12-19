By investing in growth and well-being, Heyler Realty’s team leads demonstrate that success is about much more than closing deals — it’s about building relationships, coach Melanie Klein writes.

As we look forward at what it’ll take to thrive in 2025, Inman is celebrating the mighty Indie Broker. We’ll spend all of December delving into how independent brokers are acclimating in a post-commission settlement landscape, as well as what new tools and platforms have emerged to give indies the competitive advantage.

“Huddle Up” is a recurring column where teams across the country to show us their meeting playbook.

Creating a cohesive and collaborative real estate team requires intentionality, especially in a dynamic market like Los Angeles. Heyler Realty, led by seasoned agents Jae Wu and Sean McMillan, exemplifies how consistent team meetings and community engagement can foster a culture of trust, learning and connection.

With over 64 years of combined experience, this boutique brokerage on LA’s Westside operates with a “give more, take less” philosophy, making their team a standout example of impactful leadership.

Crafting connection through team meetings

Heyler Realty’s approach to team meetings is as structured as it is fluid, offering agents multiple opportunities to align, share, and grow. The team meets twice weekly, utilizing a hybrid format to accommodate agents spread across the city.

The meetings balance collaboration and education, creating space for both immediate needs and long-term skill-building.

Tuesday huddles : These sessions focus on analyzing the weekend’s activities, market updates, and reviewing open houses. They also include property tours and discussions about specific deals or market conditions, ensuring agents are prepared to meet client needs efficiently.

Thursday deep dives : A rotating format allows for targeted training on tools, techniques, and legal updates. Role-playing sessions, buyer and seller presentations, and expert guest speakers provide hands-on learning to strengthen agent expertise.

At the core of these meetings is a safe space for agents to share challenges and successes. Jae and Sean emphasize learning through collective experiences, ensuring that each agent benefits from the wisdom of the group. This family-oriented atmosphere is central to Heyler’s culture.

Giving back to the community

Heyler Realty’s commitment to community engagement sets it apart. Events like the Community Scan and Shred Day and the Fall Harvest Festival showcase their focus on enhancing the quality of life for their neighbors. These gatherings not only provide practical services but also build a sense of connection in the community.

Whether hosting chili cook-offs with the local fire station or offering family-friendly activities, Heyler Realty exemplifies how real estate can be a vehicle for creating a “Mayberry-like” neighborhood in a bustling metropolis. This deep integration into the community fuels their referral-based business model, proving that giving back is a powerful strategy for success.

Lessons for real estate leaders

Heyler Realty’s success offers valuable insights for teams looking to strengthen their culture and impact:

Hybrid flexibility : Adapting to agents’ needs with hybrid meetings ensures accessibility and participation. Structured learning : Combining actionable insights with ongoing training keeps agents sharp and competitive. Community as core : Meaningful engagement with the local area fosters trust, loyalty, and organic business growth.

For Jae Wu and Sean McMillan, real estate is more than transactions — it’s about using their platform to make a positive difference in their agents’ lives and the community. Their intentional focus on connection, both within the team and beyond, offers a blueprint for leaders across the industry.

Reflection for your team

As you look toward the new year, consider how your team can integrate aspects of Heyler Realty’s approach:

How can you create a family-like culture within your team meetings?

What community-centered events can you initiate to deepen client relationships?

Are your meetings dynamic and responsive to both immediate needs and long-term growth?

Heyler Realty reminds us that thriving real estate teams start with purpose, connection, and a willingness to give back. By investing in their team’s growth and their community’s well-being, Heyler Realty’s team leads demonstrate that success is about much more than closing deals — it’s about building relationships that last.

As Sean McMillan aptly puts it, “We use the tremendous business vehicle of real estate to make a maximum positive impact in our world.” Heyler Realty’s approach serves as a beacon for creating not just successful agents, but also a thriving and connected community.