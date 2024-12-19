As we look forward at what it’ll take to thrive in 2025, Inman is celebrating the mighty Indie Broker. We’ll spend all of December delving into how independent brokers are acclimating in a post-commission settlement landscape, as well as what new tools and platforms have emerged to give indies the competitive advantage.

We all know that life’s only constant is change — and the real estate market is no different. So what can real estate agents do? Be adaptable and stay ahead of the curve.

With new economic changes and the election results in the mix, now’s the time to stay sharp, stay connected to your clients, and be ready for new possibilities.

We have all seen firsthand how much the market has been through over the past few years — from pandemic-driven buying booms to rising interest rates, and now, the repercussions of recent economic and political changes. Understanding these changes and how they impact buyers and sellers is key to staying ahead of the game and providing clear guidance to our clients.

Here, I talk through how we, as real estate agents, can best guide our clients and position ourselves for success now and into 2025.

Stay informed and be ready to advise clients

The post-election period often brings policy changes that impact the real estate market, from housing policy shifts to tax reforms. Whether it’s new regulations on mortgage rates or incentives for first-time homebuyers, understanding these changes is critical. Agents must keep themselves up-to-date on these shifts so that they can advise clients effectively.

For example, if the election brings changes to local property taxes or interest rate adjustments, these could significantly affect a client’s ability to buy or sell. By staying ahead of these developments and providing clear guidance, we position ourselves as trusted advisors. This insight will not only help your clients make better-informed decisions but will also build credibility as an expert in your market.

Being proactive in educating your clients — whether through direct conversations, newsletters or personalized updates — will make a huge difference. It’s not just about knowing the market; it’s about anticipating what’s next and preparing your clients for it.

Adapt and market your services strategically

One of the most important things agents can do post-election is anticipate and plan for shifts in demand. Political and economic changes can alter buyer behavior and seller motivations, and understanding these trends will allow you to tailor your services accordingly.

For example, with potential economic uncertainty or policy changes affecting interest rates, some buyers may become more cautious or look for different types of properties — such as more affordable homes or investment properties. At the same time, sellers may have different priorities depending on changes in capital gains tax or new incentives for homeownership.

This is where marketing your distinct services becomes critical. Instead of a one-size-fits-all approach, adjust your messaging to resonate with current concerns.

Are your clients worried about inflation? Market real estate as a hedge against rising costs. Are they anxious about the future? Position yourself as a calm, clear-headed guide in uncertain times. Do they have questions about interest rates? Send out an email on the topic and encourage them to speak with you one-on-one to unpack how their goals could be impacted.

The key to marketing in this environment is relevance. Ensure that your messaging and services align with the current mindset of your clients. This means adjusting your strategy, whether that’s highlighting properties that are more investment-focused or focusing on the long-term value of homeownership in a shifting market.

Leverage data and market insights to inform decision-making

In a post-election world, data is paramount for understanding market trends and helping clients make informed decisions. Whether it’s tracking local market shifts, monitoring changes in property values, or analyzing broader economic indicators, having access to accurate, up-to-date data is key. Agents should utilize the tools and resources available, such as MLS reports, economic forecasts, and housing market analytics to anticipate market movements.

Sharing these data-driven insights with clients not only reinforces your expertise but also helps them feel more confident in their decisions. For example, if certain areas are poised for growth due to new government policies, highlighting these opportunities can guide buyers in making smart investment choices.

Position real estate as a sound investment in uncertain times

Amid economic shifts, one thing remains true: Real estate continues to be a reliable long-term investment. The real estate market may fluctuate in the short term, but it has historically outpaced inflation and offered solid returns over time.

Agents must continue to educate clients on the benefits of real estate investment, especially when market conditions feel uncertain. Whether you’re speaking with first-time homebuyers, seasoned investors or sellers, remind them that real estate is not just about today’s market conditions — it’s about building wealth and security over the long haul.

For example, while rising interest rates may make mortgages more expensive in the short term, owning property remains one of the most stable financial decisions people can make. As rents continue to rise, homeownership might be more affordable in the long term. By positioning yourself as someone who can navigate these complexities, you build trust with clients and reinforce the value you bring to the table.

Strengthen your relationships and reputation

In times of change, relationships matter more than ever. Your clients are likely looking for stability and guidance during times of uncertainty, and as a trusted advisor, you have the opportunity to deepen those relationships.

Stay connected to your clients with regular check-ins, market updates and valuable educational content. This proactive approach will set you apart and ensure you’re their go-to advisor when it’s time to make decisions.

Post-election is also the perfect time to establish yourself as a thought leader — whether through webinars, blog posts or social media insights — by helping clients navigate the bigger picture.

As we move forward, remember that success isn’t about predicting every change — it’s about being prepared for it. Let’s continue to serve our clients with integrity, adapt our businesses to market shifts, and, most importantly, remain leaders in this ever-evolving industry.

Mauricio Umansky is the founder and CEO of The Agency in Los Angeles. Connect with him on Instagram.