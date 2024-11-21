Texas-based franchisor Keller Williams has promoted longtime team leader and MAPS coach Shanan Steere to director of growth operations, according to an announcement on Thursday.

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Texas-based franchisor Keller Williams has promoted longtime team leader and MAPS coach Shanan Steere to director of growth operations, according to an announcement on Thursday. Steere will be responsible for developing and spearheading market center leadership training, coaching KW-affiliated brokerage team leaders and operating principals, and crafting holistic recruiting and retention efforts to attract new team leaders.

“As we continue to invest deeply into providing our KW-affiliated brokerages support for the development of their team leaders and operating principals, we are excited to welcome Shanan, who will spearhead those efforts,” KW President and CEO Mark Willis said in a written statement.

“An exceptional talent and an amazing contributor, Shanan will ensure our core brokerage leaders remain equipped to fuel further expansion and build on our already strong culture.”

Steere launched her real estate career in 1997 as an agent for RE/MAX Realty Suburban in Shawnee Mission, Kansas. Steere joined Keller Williams in 2004 and opened a franchise in 2005, earning the “Launch of the Year” award from KW’s Greater Heartland Region. Since then, Steere has served as an operating principal, team leader, KW MAPS coach, and Business Objective: A Life by Design (BOLD) instructor.

She’s currently the owner and CEO of the Shanan Steere Group, a team affiliated with KW Overland Park.

“I firmly believe that KW is the best company for agents and leaders in this industry,” Steere said. “It’s an immense opportunity every day for our leaders to invite others to participate in our incredible training, coaching, and consulting — all powered by amazing technology.”

“Team leaders are the cornerstones of our market centers,” she added. “They provide the best opportunity to positively change the lives of agents, succeeding through others and helping them achieve extraordinary results.”

Steere’s appointment comes weeks after Keller Williams launched an updated version of its BOLD course, called Onward BOLD. The program includes updated lead-generation strategies, social media playbooks, and compliance guides that cover changes to cooperative compensation and other regulatory changes.

Onward BOLD also introduced a “new gamification system to track and reward the completion of growth-oriented business habits,” client interaction templates and accountability controls for brokerage leaders.

More than 70 Keller Williams franchises are already using the retooled BOLD program, with more than 4,500 agents participating.

“BOLD prescribes the truths to maximize your life, the models to optimize your business and the tactics to maximize your actions,” Cody Gibson, a KW vice president over coaching, said in a previous Inman article. “And, it’s all held together with accountability.”

Email Marian McPherson