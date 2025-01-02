The 10,000-square-foot Incline Village estate first hit the market for $49 million about one year ago. The home was sold with furnishings to a buyer from the San Francisco Bay Area.

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

A 10,000-square-foot woodsy estate on the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe has sold for a roughly 30 percent discount at $33.5 million.

The Incline Village property first hit the market for $49 million about one year ago, The Wall Street Journal reported, but then the asking price was cut to $44 million in August.

First California Mortgage Company Dennis Hart and his wife, Katherine Hart, were the sellers of the property and were represented by Jean Merkelbach of Engel & Völkers. The property was sold to someone from the San Francisco Bay Area and the deal included furnishings, according to buyer’s agent Christine Perry of Christie’s International Real Estate Sereno.

Property records show that the Harts bought the roughly one-acre plot of land in 1994 for $2.85 million. Then, the couple razed a 1940s home on the land and built a nine-bedroom mansion in its place over the course of about three years. They also restored a boat house on the property and connected it to the main home through a wine cellar, according to The WSJ.

The home features an indoor saltwater pool, log detailing and locally mined stone, and a game room with a billiards table. The estate includes a sandy beach, steel pier with lifts, multiple buoys and a beachside cabana, according to the listing description.

In October, another property on the lake in Incline Village, originally built by casino mogul Steve Wynn, sold for a record $62 million. That home spanned about 12,700 square feet and sits on five acres, which includes 210 feet of sandy beach.

Get Inman’s Luxury Lens Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly deep dive into the biggest news in the world of high-end real estate delivered every Friday. Click here to subscribe.

Email Lillian Dickerson