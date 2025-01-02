Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

This is the time of year when we’re all thinking about how to make the next 365 days better than the past. That may mean making a change, breaking a bad habit, incorporating a good habit or simply taking a little time to figure out what’s working and what’s not in your corner of the world.

So as we all step into a new year, we want to know: What’s your 2025 New Year’s resolution? Are you looking for personal improvement, professional improvement or both? Are you contemplating a big move, a new initiative or a brand new opportunity? Do you want to focus on yourself or is your goal more outwardly directed? Let us know below:

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.